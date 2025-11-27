UFC 324 goes down on January 24th and it will be the promotion’s first card off their historic Paramount deal. Dana White announced the card on CBS today and the card will feature an interim lightweight title fight.

I won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year. I’m going through a difficult moment in my personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible.

I don’t want to hold up the division. The UFC will make the matchups needed, and as soon… — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) November 27, 2025

After champion Ilia Topuria announced earlier today on X that he wouldn’t fight during the first quarter of the year, the promotion has moved forward with an interim title fight. In that title fight, former interim champion Justin Gaethje (26-5) will take on Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (23-3).

Word is that the UFC wanted to book Topuria against Paddy Pimblett, but with Topuria being out, Pimblett is now facing Gaethje. The former Cage Warriors champion is a perfect 7-0 inside the octagon. In his last fight, he completely smashed and finished Michael Chandler.

The last time we saw Justin Gaethje was back in March when he won a decision against Rafael Fiziev. Prior to that, Gaethje was knocked out by Max Holloway. Gaethje had said that he would retire if he didn’t get a title fight and while it’s not the undisputed title fight, he’s still fighting for gold.