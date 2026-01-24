On the main card of UFC 324, we are going to see a big matchup in the heavyweight division. Former title challenger and all time knockout king Derrick Lewis (29-12) will be taking on the surging Waldo Cortes-Acosta (16-2).

Cortes-Acosta was making his sixth appearance in the last 12 months. In his previous five fights, he’s been 4-1 and he was looking for the biggest win of his career. To get that win, he’d have to beat Derrick Lewis who entered tonight 3-1 in his last four fights with three huge knockouts.

UFC 324 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 324 heavyweight contest begins with Cortes-Acosta taking the center. Lewis throws a high kick to start his striking and Cortes-Acosta plots forward. Big leg kick from Cortes-Acosta and Lewis throws another head kick. Both men are being extremely cautious here in the opening 90 seconds.

1-2 from Lewis lands. Cortes-Acosta keeps coming forward but he’s not throwing much at all. Neither man is really throwing much of anything. Three minutes into the first round and this one hasn’t been the most exciting fight thus far.

Big left misses from Lewis and Cortes-Acosta lands a counter left. Lewis is struggling to close the distance. Right misses from Cortes-Acosta and Lewis lands a counter right. Big body kick from Lewis is caught and he goes to the ground. Lewis gets back up and they’re back to striking. Body kick from Lewis.

Lewis tries closing the distance but he misses on all three shots. The round ends and I honestly don’t have a good idea on how to score that round.

Round 2

Entering the second and hopefully the action picks up here at UFC 324. Cortes-Acosta plots forward behind the jab. Lewis is picking things up a little but he’s having a tough time landing. Big right hand from Lewis but Cortes-Acosta counters with a big right of his own.

Big leg kick from Cortes-Acosta and now a right hand counter. Jab now from Cortes-Acosta and he doubles up on it. Another big jab from Cortes-Acosta and he comes over the top with a right hand. Lewis tries landing with power but Cortes-Acosta isn’t there to be hit.

Cortes-Acosta lands a left and then Lewis throws a big left. Right to the body from Cortes-Acosta. Lewis wings a big shot and misses wildly. Cortes-Acosta lands a counter and that along with a slip puts Lewis down. Cortes-Acosta pounces on a tired Derrick Lewis and starts landing huge shots. The fight gets stopped and Cortes-Acosta gets the TKO win at UFC 324.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Derrick Lewis by TKO – Round 2