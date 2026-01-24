UFC 324′s featured prelim was a big time matchup in the bantamweight division. Top bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov (19-1) and former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (25-5-1) squared off.

Nurmagomedov was coming off a big win over Mario Bautista after he lost his only career fight in a title fight last January. Figueiredo missed weight ahead of tonight’s fight and he was looking to win his second fight in a row to get himself back in the bantamweight title picture.

UFC 324 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 324 bantamweight contest begins with Figueiredo taking the center. Low kick from Nurmagomedov starts the striking. Front kick to the body from Nurmagomedov pushes Figueiredo back. Low kick now from Figueiredo. Left hand from Nurmagomedov and Figueiredo fires back a right.

Another front kick from Nurmagomedov. They briefly clinch and then on the break, Nurmagomedov lands a really good uppercut. Another body kick from Nurmagomedov and Figueiredo is really struggling with the range here. Single leg takedown attempt from Nurmagomedov but Figueiredo defends well and breaks free.

Nurmagomedov times a body lock and he slams Figueiredo down to the ground. Half guard for Nurmagomedov here and he lands a few solid shots on the ground. Nurmagomedov holding the position here and he lands a few more big shots. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Nurmagomedov after one at UFC 324.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Figueiredo looks lost in there right now. They touch gloves and here we go with the second round. Front kick from Nurmagomedov lands and Figueiredo fires a shot back. Another big kick lands to the body from Nurmagomedov. Nice right to the body lands from Figueiredo.

A brief slip from Nurmagomedov and Figueiredo gets on top. However, a great scramble from Nurmagomedov and he gets back to his feet. Both men trade body kicks in the center. Nurmagomedov just keeps touching Figueiredo with kicks. He’s mixing it up well to the body and to the legs.

Figueiredo really has no answer right now and all he’s doing is circling. One minute left in the round and Nurmagomedov is cruising to another round here. Nice combination chained into a body lock from Nurmagomedov. He tries to take Figueiredo down but Figueiredo stays up.

Big rights now from Figueiredo and now he’s fighting. The round ends and it’s another round for Nurmagomedov but the former UFC flyweight champion came alive there.

Round 3

Entering the final round and Figueiredo needs to try and build off the end of that second round. Nurmagomedov right back on the pressure here in the third round and he lands a body kick. Head kick attempt now from Nurmagomedov and Figueiredo isn’t throwing here.

I’m wondering if Figueiredo is trying to conserve his energy for the final half of the round. Nurmagomedov is just picking him apart here from the outside. Nothing is coming back at Nurmagomedov from Figueiredo. Two minutes into the round and Figueiredo hasn’t thrown anything.

Takedown from Nurmagomedov and he gets Figueiredo down. Halfway through the round and Figueiredo needs to try and get up here. Great ground control from Nurmagomedov and he’s landing some nice elbows here.

More short elbows here from Nurmagomedov and now there’s less than a minute left. Largely one-way traffic tonight at UFC 324. The round ends and it’s a clear decision win for Umar Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Deiveson Figueiredo by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)