In the co-main event of UFC 324, we are going to see a massive matchup in the bantamweight division. Former champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley (18-3) will look to bounce back as he takes on rising contender Song Yadong (22-8-1).

This was a massive fight for both men. For O’Malley, he was looking to get back to his winning ways after back-to-back title fight losses to Merab Dvalishvili. Song Yadong on the other hand was looking to punch his ticket to the bantamweight title picture coming off a win over Henry Cejudo.

UFC 324 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 324 bantamweight contest begins with a touch of the gloves. Leg kick from Song lands to start the striking. O’Malley pushing forward looking to close the distance and he lands a body kick. Big calf kick from Song. Both men working a lot of feints here.

Nice shot from O’Malley and Song misses with a big counter. Left straight lands for O’Malley. Song rushes forward with a combination but nothing lands clean. Spinning back kick to the body lands for O’Malley. Body kick now from O’Malley and a stiff jab. Song pushes forward and he lands a nice leg kick.

Jab from O’Malley as he circles. Song misses with a lunging left and O’Malley counters with a straight. Both men trade kicks. Song trying to press forward but he eats a straight from O’Malley. Big low kick from Song and then he gets a takedown. The round ends with Song on top and that round could’ve gone either way.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 324 and either man could’ve taken that first round. Song opens with two powerful leg kicks and one briefly wobbled O’Malley. Song is really targeting the calfs of O’Malley. Big right hand lands for Song and now another.

Song pushes forward with a combination but nothing big lands. O’Malley really needs to start throwing more here. Stiff left straight lands for O’Malley. Takedown attempt from Song and he pushes O’Malley to the fence. O’Malley trying to stay up but Song is on him.

Big takedown from Song and this time, he has two minutes left in the round. O’Malley forces a scramble and he gets back to his feet. Back to striking and Song lands a big leg kick. Front kick to the body from O’Malley. Right straight from Song. O’Malley lands a nice shot and then the round comes to a close. Clear round for Song.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 324 and I have it 1-1 so this third is huge. Song takes the center to start the final round. Both men miss with big shots and then O’Malley finds a body shot. Huge calf kick from Song. Calf kick from Song and a left from O’Malley.

O’Malley with a beautiful combination that finished with a very clean left. Another nasty left straight from O’Malley. Combination now from Song. O’Malley now with a calf kick of his own. Right hand from O’Malley and Song plots forward. Nice jab from O’Malley.

Best round of the fight so far for O’Malley. Bad takedown attempt from Song and O’Malley defends easily. Nasty right hand from O’Malley. Another right over the top from O’Malley. Song pushes forward but he can’t land clean. Big 1-2 from O’Malley. Takedown attempt by Song stuffed by O’Malley.

1-2 from O’Malley and now a big knee. Big left straight now and a right from O’Malley. The round ends and I have it 29-28 O’Malley at UFC 324.

Sean O’Malley def. Song Yadong by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)