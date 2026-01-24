UFC 324 featured a potential title eliminator in the women’s flyweight division. Former strawweight champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas (14-7) will be taking on top contender Natalia Silva (19-5-1).

Natalia Silva started her professional career 6-5-1, but since then, she’s won 13 fights in a row coming into tonight. Standing across from her tonight is Rose Namajunas who was looking to build off her latest win which came against Miranda Maverick. The former strawweight champion was hoping to secure a shot against Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 324 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 324 flyweight contest begins with both fighters rushing to the center. Two kicks open things up for Silva but nothing landed clean. Jab from Silva lands as Namajunas enters. Low kick from Namajunas. Both fighters trade jabs in the center.

Namajunas lands a leg kick and Silva counters with a combination. Another nice combination from Silva. Now a combination lands for Thug Rose. Combination from Silva and these two are just trading. Nice kicks from Silva and Namajunas counters.

Both of these two are just trading right now. Silva seems to be struggling a little with the movement of Namajunas. Usually it’s Silva doing all the moving but Namajunas is matching her here. Nice right hand from Namajunas. Fast combination lands for Silva. The round ends and I lean towards Namajunas in the first.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 324 and I don’t think either fighter could be confident in winning the first. Combination from Namajunas lands to start the second. Silva fires back a counter and she lands a leg kick. Head kick from Silva lands. Both fighters are just trading in the center but nothing major is landing.

Right hand lands for Namajunas and now they clinch. Silva nearly gets a takedown but a nice scramble from Namajunas gets things back to the feet. Silva pushes Namajunas against the fence. Short shots in the clinch from Silva and now Namajunas reverses the position. Big takedown now from Namajunas.

90 seconds left and Namajunas settles into the guard. A few short shots land for Namajunas. Nothing major happens in the final minute and Namajunas should be up 20-18 after two at UFC 324.

Round 3

Entering the final round and Natalia Silva might need a finish here. Silva runs at Namajunas to start the final round and she lands a combination. Big leg kick from Silva. Combination from Silva and now Namajunas fires back a nice counter.

Fast combination from Silva and now a kick. Leg kick from Silva. Both trade straight lefts. Big left hand now from Namajunas. Another combination from Silva. Sharp jab and a lead kick now from Silva. She’s much more aggressive here in the final round.

Left straight and now a beautiful kick from Silva. Halfway through the round and it’s all Natalia Silva here in the final round. Big head kick now from Silva and Namajunas fires back a left counter. Leg kick now from Silva. Side kick to the face from Silva. She’s putting on a clinic here in the final round.

Namajunas goes for a takedown but Silva defends well. Another push from Namajunas and Silva reverses the position and takes her down. One-way traffic for Natalia Silva. Namajunas gets up and Silva lands a combination. The fight ends and I have it 29-28 Namajunas at UFC 324.

Natalia Silva def. Rose Namajunas by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)