UFC 324 goes down tomorrow night in Las Vegas and on the main card, we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the women’s flyweight division. Former strawweight champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas (14-7) will be taking on top contender Natalia Silva (19-5-1).

Personally, I don’t think that Natalia Silva needed to fight again in order to fight for the title. However, when Alexa Grasso fell out of this fight with Namajunas, Silva stepped up for the UFC. After starting just 6-5-1 in her professional career, Silva has won thirteen fights in a row including all seven of her fights inside the octagon.

She’ll look to add a third straight former champion to her resume tomorrow in Rose Namajunas. After losing the strawweight title to Carla Esparza in 2022, Namajunas took some time away and returned about a year and a half later.

She returned to the UFC’s flyweight division and since then, she’s gone 3-2. In her last fight, she looked great in a decision win over Miranda Maverick and given her name recognition, if she beats Natalia Silva, she’ll likely fight for the belt next.

UFC 324 Prediction

This is going to be a really fun fight to watch. We’ve seen Rose Namajunas look sensational on the feet at times with incredibly technical striking. She knocked out Zhang Weili with a headkick and she’s always shown very technical striking. She also has solid wrestling and really only struggles with fighters who are physically stronger.

I don’t expect Natalia Silva to be physically stronger, but I expect her to be very elusive. I also expect Silva to be the faster fighter at UFC 324 and I think that Namajunas will struggle with that. I do wonder if Namajunas will be able to land takedowns in this fight, but while on the feet, I think she’ll be at a point-fighting disadvantage.

I love “Thug” Rose, but I really love Natalia Silva in this fight. I expect her to win her 14th fight in a row and punch her ticket to a title fight against Valentina Shevchenko later this year.

Prediction: Natalia Silva by Decision