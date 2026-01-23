UFC 324 goes down tomorrow night in Las Vegas and on the main card, we are going to see a big matchup in the heavyweight division. Former title challenger and all time knockout king Derrick Lewis (29-12) will be taking on the surging Waldo Cortes-Acosta (16-2).

Starting with Cortes-Acosta, he made his octagon debut back in 2022 after earning a contract on The Contender Series. He was undefeated at the time and since joining the UFC, he’s 9-2 inside the octagon. This is his sixth fight in the last ten months and he enters tomorrow 4-1 in that stretch with only a loss to Sergei Pavlovich.

Standing in his way is “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis. Lewis will be turning 41 next month, but he finds himself likely only a win away from another title shot. Entering UFC 324, he’s won two straight by knockout. Overall, he’s 3-1 in his last four fights with three big knockout wins.

UFC 324 Prediction

Derrick Lewis might be the easiest fighter to breakdown in all the UFC. He’s not going to shoot for takedowns, he’s not going to try and clinch against the fence. Derrick Lewis is going to plot forward and look to shut your lights out and he has the power to do it.

Technically speaking, this is a matchup that really favors Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Cortes-Acosta is faster with his hands and he has better overall technique. In addition, Cortes-Acosta has the ability to mix in wrestling like we saw in his win over dangerous striker Robelis Despaigne a couple of years ago.

I’m biased here as a fan at heart in wanting Derrick Lewis to win this one. I mean, can you really call yourself a UFC fan if you’re not a fan of Derrick Lewis. I love “Salsa Boy” as well, but my heart is really pulling for The Black Beast to get this done.

However, my gut says that the oddsmakers have this right and Waldo Cortes-Acosta is going to get the win. I think his speed with his hands is going to play a factor in this one.

Whether it’s in the first round or later in the fight after he uses wrestling, I think he’ll ultimately stop Lewis. That said, if he’s not careful, it only takes one shot to flip this fight, just ask Alexander Volkov.

Prediction: Waldo Cortes-Acosta by TKO