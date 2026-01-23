UFC 324 begins a new era for the promotion on Paramount Plus and headlining the first show is an interim title fight in the lightweight division. Former interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje (26-5) will try to become the first man to defeat Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (23-3) inside the octagon.

Starting out with Gaethje, he was in line for a lightweight title fight after becoming the BMF champ in 2023 with a knockout of Dustin Poirier. However, he did the UFC a solid and fought Max Holloway in the meantime and he got knocked out. After a bounce back win against Rafael Fiziev last March, he’s back in a title fight at 155.

Standing across from him is Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion and he made his octagon debut back in 2021. Since making his debut, he’s gone a perfect 7-0. In his last fight, he destroyed and finished former title challenger Michael Chandler.

UFC 324 Prediction

If you told me this fight was booked a year ago, I would’ve probably laughed if you told me Paddy Pimblett was the betting favorite. Hell, I didn’t even think Pimblett would beat Michael Chandler. Pimblett is very hittable on the feet and I figured someone’s power would take him out.

However, he’s shown tremendous growth over his last few fights and in his win over Michael Chandler, he showed true progression. He looked great on the feet and he looked big for a lightweight. There are some defensive items to still be concerned about ahead of UFC 324, but I feel much better about Paddy The Baddy.

We know what Justin Gaethje is at this point. While he has a wrestling background, he’s going to stand and trade with his opponents throwing huge power and massive leg kicks back at them. The leg kicks will be key here especially with Pimblett liking to stay light on his feet on the outside.

I think a lot of people are sleeping on Justin Gaethje and I think he could easily win this one. However, I’m going to go with Paddy Pimblett. I think he takes another step forward in his progression at UFC 324 and I think you’ll see him do very well on the feet and he will really excel on the ground as well.

I think both men will have their moments, but I think late in the fight, Pimblett is going to find his way to a dominant position on the ground where he’ll find a submission.

Prediction: Paddy Pimblett by Submission