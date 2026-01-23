In the co-main event of UFC 324, we are going to see a massive matchup in the bantamweight division. Former champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley (18-3) will look to bounce back as he takes on rising contender Song Yadong (22-8-1).

Starting with the former champion, he’s coming off back-to-back losses against Merab Dvalishvili. Prior to that, he had knocked out Aljamain Sterling to become the champion and he defended the belt against Chito Vera. He also holds a decision win over current champ Petr Yan.

Moving over to Song, while he just turned 28, he has a wealth of experience. Song has been fighting in the UFC since 2017 and he’s fought some of the very best including Petr Yan, Cory Sandhagen, and Henry Cejudo. In his last fight, he defeated Cejudo by technical decision.

UFC 324 Prediction

Song Yadong is not going to be an easy fight for Sean O’Malley. Song is very fast and we saw Petr Yan have trouble with Song at times in their fight. Song is also really good at mixing things up and his wrestling has come a long ways under the guidance of Team Alpha Male.

However, unless he’s really cleaned up some defensive stuff, he’s going to be in trouble at UFC 324. O’Malley is longer and uses his reach perfectly. Song is very hittable and many times he’ll lunge into attacks leaving his chin open. A sniper like O’Malley will be able to find those openings and touch that chin.

I think O’Malley is going to put on a performance that’ll make him hard to deny if the UFC wants to give him a title shot at The White House card. I don’t know if he’ll finish Song, but I expect him to win with some style.

Prediction: Sean O’Malley by Decision