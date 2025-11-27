Dana White was on CBS today and he announced UFC 324 which will be the promotion’s first card of their historic deal with Paramount. On that first card, we will see a major matchup in the bantamweight division. Former bantamweight champ “Suga” Sean O’Malley (18-3, 1 NC) will be making his return against Song Yadong (22-8-1).

For O’Malley, he’s going to be facing someone who is willing to stand with him after facing the suffocating blanket known as Merab Dvalishvili in his last two fights. O’Malley rose to stardom inside the octagon going 7-1, 1 NC in his first nine fights.

That led him to a title fight with Aljamain Sterling and O’Malley knocked him out in the second round to become UFC champion. He defended his title successfully against Chito Vera in his first title defense prior to losing the belt to Dvalishvili.

O’Malley was given an immediate rematch but he lost the second fight and now he’ll have to climb back up the ladder. That climb starts with the tough Song Yadong.

Song made his octagon debut back in 2017 when he was just 20-years-old. Song is still only 27 yet he’s fought inside the octagon already 15 times. In his last fight, he won a technical decision over Henry Cejudo after an accidental eye poke ended the fight.

Song is 6-2 in his last eight UFC fights with the lone losses coming against former champ Petr Yan and upcoming title challenger Cory Sandhagen.