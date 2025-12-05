UFC 323 is the final PPV of the ESPN era and it goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tomorrow night. The card is headlined by two big time title fights. In the main event, we will see a rematch between bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili (21-4) and former champion Petr Yan (19-5).

In the co-main event, P4P great and current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (30-5) will taking on surging young contender Joshua Van (15-2). Follow below for the results from this morning’s official weigh-ins from Las Vegas.

UFC 323 Main Card Weigh-In Results

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili (135) – Petr Yan (135)

Flyweight Championship: Alexandre Pantoja (125) – Joshua Van (124.5)

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (125) – Tatsuro Taira (126)

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo (136) – Payton Talbott (136)

Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz (206) – Bogdan Guskov (206)

Prelims Weigh-In Results

Lightweight: Grant Dawson (156) – Manuel Torres (156)

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney (156) – Chris Duncan ()

Women’s Flyweight: Maycee Barber (125.5) – Karine Silva (125.5)

Lightweight: Fares Ziam (156) – Nazim Sadykhov (155.5)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori (186) – Brunno Ferreira (189)*

Lightweight: Edson Barboza (155.5) – Jalin Turner (155)

Light Heavyweight: Ibo Aslan (205.5) – Iwo Baraniewski (206)

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik (185.5) – Antonio Trocoli (186)

Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov (146) – Mairon Santos ()

*Brunno Ferreira weighs in 3 pounds over the middleweight limit. Fight will proceed with Ferreira giving 20% of his purse to Vettori.



