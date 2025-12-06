In the featured bout of UFC 323, we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the flyweight division. Former champion Brandon Moreno (23-8-2) will look to inch closer to another crack at the title as he takes on Japan’s Tatsuro Taira (17-1).

Taira lost his first fight last year to Brandon Royval, but he bounced back incredibly strong earlier this year when he submitted Hyun Sung Park. Tonight he was looking for the biggest win of his career against the former flyweight champion.

Brandon Moreno is looking to climb the ladder again and become UFC flyweight champion. He knows that he has to put together a really solid resume to get another shot at the title and tonight he was looking for his third straight win.

UFC 323 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 323 flyweight contest opens up with Moreno taking the center. Taira circles on the outside and Moreno opens things up with a jab. Big right hand just misses from Taira. Moreno really just feeling things out here in the opening minute. Big takedown attempt from Taira and he nearly gets a takedown.

Scramble for Moreno and he’s the one who ends up on top in mount. Triangle attempt from Moreno and he locks it in but the angle isn’t quite there. Taira using leverage to give himself some space. Halfway through the round and Moreno is holding onto this triangle. Taira stacks Moreno and that breaks the triangle.

Taira slams Moreno but he might’ve slammed himself right back into the triangle. Moreno locks it back in but again, the angle isn’t quite right. Taira seems okay here and now there’s a minute left in the opening round. The round comes to a close and it’s 10-9 Moreno at UFC 323.

Round 2

Entering the second and I’m wondering how the legs of Moreno will be here after holding that triangle for so long. The round starts and Moreno takes the center. Sharp left and then a combination from Moreno. Taira fires back with quick shots of his own. Fun start to the second round.

Nice jab from Moreno lands. Big leg kick and now a combination from Moreno. Big leg kick now from Taira. Right hand from Moreno. Left hand from Moreno and a big takedown from Taira. Moreno trying to force a scramble but Taira gets his back with three minutes left to work.

Taira flattens him out and starts landing big shots. The referee warns Moreno and he’s trying to move. The referee stops it and the fight is over. Tatsuro Taira gets the big TKO win at UFC 323.

Tatsuro Taira def. Brandon Moreno by TKO – Round 2