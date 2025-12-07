In the main event of UFC 323 tonight in Las Vegas, we are going to see a rematch for the bantamweight title. Champion Merab Dvalishvili (21-4) is looking to make history and become the first man to defend his title four times in a single calendar year as he takes on former champion Petr Yan (19-5).

These two first fought back in 2023 in a fight night main event with Merab Dvalishvili dominating the fight. Since then, Dvalishvili became champion and has defended the title three times. Petr Yan has gone on to win three fights in a row to earn another crack at Dvalishvili and the UFC bantamweight title.

UFC 323 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 323 title fight begins with a touch of the gloves. Immediate pressure from Yan to start the fight and Dvalishvili is circling on the outside. Sharp 1-2 lands clean from Dvalishvili. Lead left hook now from Dvalishvili and then another big right hand. The striking from Dvalishvili is surprising Yan here in the opening round.

Big jab now from Yan and he doubles it up. Both men trade lefts. Sharp left now from Dvalishvili and he starts upping his pressure. Big jabs from both men and then Dvalishvili lands a combination. Nice leg kick and a jab from Yan lands. They clinch and both men land big.

Nasty right hand from Yan and Dvalishvili looks hurt here. Dvalishvili circles away to regain his composure. Takedown attempt from Dvalishvili and he gets a takedown. Yan gets back to his feet but he can’t shake Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili pushes him against the fence and he’s hanging on him here.

Nice knees in the clinch here from Dvalishvili. Yan is doing a good job of staying on his feet but he just can’t get Dvalishvili off him. Yan breaks free and eats a right from Dvalishvili. Both men trade jabs and then Dvalishvili goes right back on the takedown attempt. Right in the clinch from Dvalishvili. The round ends and I give the first to Yan at UFC 323.

Round 2

Second round begins and Dvalishvili lands a big right immediately. Combination and then he goes right back on the takedown attempt. Yan is doing a really good job defending takedowns again here in the second round to start. Dvalishvili landing short shots in the clinch along the fence.

Dvalishvili chaining attempts together but he cannot get the challenger down. Yan breaks free and they’re back to striking. Another nice right from Dvalishvili. Big counter from Yan and then Dvalishvili fires back. These two are just throwing now. Lead right from Dvalishvili and Yan hits a leg kick.

Nasty jab from Yan. Big takedown from Petr Yan but Dvalishvili forces an immediate scramble and he gets top position. Now a scramble from Yan and he gets back to his feet. Yan pushes him against the fence and now Dvalishvili grabs a standing guillotine. Knee from Dvalishvili but Yan breaks free.

Big jab from Yan and Dvalishvili fires a combination. Takedown attempt from Dvalishvili and Yan again, stays on his feet. Dvalishvili is relentless on the takedown attempts and he briefly gets Yan down, but Yan pops right back up. Yan reverses the position and they both trade elbows. Nasty right hand from Yan. Round ends and it could very well be 2-0 Yan at UFC 323.

Round 3

Entering the third and Yan goes right back on the pressure. Big kick to the body from Yan starts the striking. Dvalishvili tries working his way inside but Yan cuts him off with a jab. Nasty right hand now from Dvalishvili and Yan clinches. Huge slam from Yan and Dvalishvili lands on his head.

However, Dvalishvili pops right back up and he goes after Yan. Big elbows and combination now from Dvalishvili. Yan lands a clean left hand and Dvalishvili goes on the takedown attempt. Dvalishvili slams Yan down but Yan pops right back up. Again, Dvalishvili takes him right back down and Yan pops up.

Halfway through the third and this is a helluva fight. Both men trade jabs and Dvalishvili goes right back on the takedown attempt. Combination now from Dvalishvili. Both men trade big jabs. Big body kick from Dvalishvili and then he goes for a takedown. Big sprawl from Yan and they’re back to striking.

Dvalishvili gets Yan against the fence and they both land big shots. They trade jabs again and Dvalishvili goes right back on the takedown attempt. Combination against the fence for Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili works the body and Yan comes up top. Right hand to a body lock from Dvalishvili.

Elbow from Yan. Combination from Dvalishvili but a huge body kick from Yan hurts Dvalishvili. The round ends and that body kick likely wins the third for Petr Yan.

Round 4

The fourth round starts with immediate pressure from Dvalishvili. Combination from the champion and now they clinch. Yan gets the better of the position and he takes Dvalishvili down. Dvalishvili gets a guillotine and it looks deep. Yan is able to break free and now they scramble.

Big combination on the break from Yan and then he lands a body kick. Yan goes right back on the pressure. Big shot now from Dvalishvili and he goes on a takedown attempt. His hands are locked but Yan is able to stay standing. Yan breaks free and Dvalishvili goes right back on the takedown attempt.

Yan lands a right hand and that hurts Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili is circling away and now Yan lands a vicious body kick. Dvalishvili grabs ahold of him and then he breaks free with his own combination. Yan lands a nasty left hook to the body and that hurts Dvalishvili again. Dvalishvili gets a body lock to give himself time but he’s hurt.

Nasty 1-2 from Yan and he’s busting the champion up. Huge combination from Yan and he’s putting on the performance of his career. The round ends and I think Yan is up 4-0 at UFC 323.

Round 5

Entering the fifth and Merab Dvalishvili needs a finish to retain his title. Yan takes the center to start the fifth round. Body kick starts the striking from Yan. Left hand lands clean from Dvalishvili and now a jab. Leg kick lands big from Yan.

Combination from Dvalishvili and Yan fires back. Inside low kick from Yan and now he digs another hook to the body. Big elbow from Dvalishvili and Yan fires a huge right over the top. Combination now from Yan and Dvalishvili lands a body kick. Left from Dvalishvili and now a left from Yan.

Head kick lands flush from Yan. Three minutes left and Dvalishvili needs a miracle. Combination from Dvalishvili and he gets the body lock. Dvalishvili tries taking him down but he can’t. Knee to the body and they break. Big elbow lands from Dvalishvili. Now it’s Yan with a takedown attempt. Dvalishvili shrugs him off and lands.

Double jab from Dvalishvili. Yan now pushes forward and he has Dvalishvili against the fence. Dvalishvili tries to get a choke but Yan powers through it. Yan now on top and Dvalishvili scrambles to his feet. Combination against the fence for Yan. 1-2 from Dvalishvili and now a body kick. Huge body kick from Yan hurts Dvalishvili again.

Dvalishvili fires back and Yan lands a counter. Another big kick from Yan and now an elbow from Dvalishvili. Combination from Yan. Yan with a big takedown to end the fight and he’s going to regain the UFC bantamweight title.

Petr Yan def. Merab Dvalishvili by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)