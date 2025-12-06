On the main card of UFC 323, we are going to see the retirement fight of one of the most decorated combat sports athletes of all time. Former Olympic Gold Medalist and two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-5) will take on top prospect Payton Talbott (10-1).

Henry Cejudo retired back in 2020 when he was the bantamweight champion. After three years away, he returned a couple of years ago to face Aljamain Sterling for the title. Unfortunately for Cejudo, he’s gone 0-3 since unretiring and now he’s trying to end that losing streak and go out with a win.

That’s a tall order though as he’s taking on top prospect Payton Talbott. Talbott lost his first professional fight back in January, but he showed an incredible ability to improve in a short amount of time when he dominated Felipe Silva over the summer. At UFC 323, he’s hoping to get the biggest win of his career against the former two-division champ.

UFC 323 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 323 bantamweight contest begins with immediate pressure from Talbott but he eats three nasty leg kicks from Cejudo to start things out. Massive 1-2 from Talbott really gets Cejudo’s attention. Cejudo goes right back on the pressure and he’s throwing tons of leg kicks here.

I wonder if Talbott is already feeling those leg kicks because he’s switching stances now. Sharp jab from Talbott and Cejudo just keeps coming forward. Single leg attempt from Cejudo but Talbott defends with ease. Huge right straight from Talbott and now blood is coming out of the nose of Cejudo.

Clinch and Talbott lands a couple of nice knees. The break and Cejudo lands a combination. Cejudo catches a kick and nearly lands a big counter. Scramble and they get back to the feet. Right hand from Talbott and Cejudo lands a counter. Big uppercut from Cejudo and Talbott lands a combination. Inside trip from Talbott and he takes Henry Cejudo down.

I didn’t have that one on my bingo card. Short elbows from Talbott and Cejudo is trying to scramble. Another nice elbow from Talbott and Cejudo scrambles. Big shots on the way up from Talbott. Elbow from Talbott and they break. Both men trade big combinations and now another takedown from Talbott. 10-9 Talbott at UFC 323.

Round 2

Entering the second and Henry Cejudo really needs to turn this around. He lands a right hand but Talbott lands a huge left. Jab to the body from Talbott and then another big shot and Cejudo briefly drops. Cejudo grabs a body lock and they scramble with Cejudo ending up on top after a wild exchange.

Three and a half minutes left in the round and this is a huge spot for Henry Cejudo. Cejudo just trying to control Talbott here and recover here. He’s not really throwing much with three minutes left in the round. Scramble from Talbott and he gets to his knees.

Talbott gets back to his feet and they clinch. Talbott pushes Cejudo against the fence and now they break with two minutes left in the round. Disgusting left hook to the body from Payton Talbott. Huge combinations from Talbott and he’s beating Henry Cejudo up.

More big combinations and Cejudo is hurt. Cejudo fires back and he snaps the head of Talbott back. These two are just throwing massive shots at each other. A big smile from Talbott and Cejudo lands. Talbott with another big shot and he taunts Cejudo. Left hook and a knee from Talbott. Round ends and it’s 20-18 Payton Talbott at UFC 323.

Round 3

Entering the final round and Cejudo likely needs a finish. Sharp left from Talbott starts his striking and Cejudo lands a big leg kick. Both men are just trading again. Big left from Talbott and now a big right from Cejudo. Huge knee from Talbott and Cejudo fires right back. Leg kick and a right straight from Talbott.

Nasty left to the body from Talbott and they clinch. Knee to the body from Talbott. Knee to the body now from Cejudo with three minutes left in the round. It feels like both men are just trying to catch their breath here. Talbott goes for a trip but it’s Cejudo who ends up on top. Scramble from Talbott and they are back to the feet.

Another clinch and Talbott pushes Cejudo against the fence. Knee from Cejudo and they break with 90 seconds left. Big takedown attempt from Cejudo but Talbott stays on his feet. Combination from Talbott. Front kick from Talbott and a takedown attempt from Cejudo is once again defended. Combination from Talbott knocks the mouthpiece loose.

Huge shot to the body hurts Cejudo. Cejudo grabs a leg for dear life and that gets him to the clinch. The round comes to a close with both men swinging for the fences. and it’s Payton Talbott’s night at UFC 323.

Payton Talbott def. Henry Cejudo by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)