On the main card of UFC 323, we are going to see the retirement fight of one of the most decorated combat sports athletes of all time. Former Olympic Gold Medalist and two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-5) will take on top prospect Payton Talbott (10-1).

Cejudo says he is walking away from the sport after UFC 323. The last time Cejudo had his hand raised was in 2020 when he defeated Dominick Cruz to retain his bantamweight title. He announced his retirement after that fight and was hoping that more money would make his retirement short-lived.

Unfortunately, the money never came for three years and Cejudo ultimately returned. Since returning, he’s gone 0-3 against Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, and Song Yadong. He knows he doesn’t have another title reign ahead of him which is why he’s just hoping to retire on a win.

However, getting that win won’t be easy. He takes on top prospect Payton Talbott who is 4-1 in the UFC. He was humbled back in January against Raoni Barcelos, but then showed incredible development in his last fight as he won a clear decision over Felipe Lima.

UFC 323 Prediction

If you ask me, the time to get Payton Talbott if you were Henry Cejudo was before the Barcelos fight. In hindsight, Cejudo would have dominated that version of Payton Talbott. Unfortunately, I don’t think he’s fighting that version at UFC 323.

These two are completely going opposite directions and I think this is setting up to be a showcase fight for Talbott. Talbott has the huge size advantage and I think he’s going to have a field day from range with Cejudo. I think he’s also going to defend enough takedowns to make this primarily a striking matchup.

In that arena, I don’t like Cejudo’s chances at all. Cejudo is tough and I’m not sure we see a finish, but I think we will see a pretty decisive outcome.

Prediction: Payton Talbott by Decision