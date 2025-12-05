In the featured bout of UFC 323, we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the flyweight division. Former champion Brandon Moreno (23-8-2) will look to inch closer to another crack at the title as he takes on Japan’s Tatsuro Taira (17-1).

Starting with Taira, he’s coming off a big second round submission win over Hyun Sung Park. That win was a nice bounce back win after a decision loss last October to Brandon Royval. Overall, he’s now 7-1 inside the octagon.

Standing across from him will be Brandon Moreno. The former flyweight champion is looking for his third straight win to solidify another shot at the title. The last time we saw him was back in March when he defeated Steve Erceg. Prior to that, he defeated Amir Albazi in November at UFC Edmonton which snapped a two-fight split decision losing streak.

UFC 323 Prediction

In his last fight, we saw some decent striking from Tatsuro Taira but we know how good he is on the ground. We’ve seen how strong he is in grappling exchanges and he has tremendous submissions. If he can get Moreno down and control him, I like his chances at UFC 323.

However, that’s easier said than done. We’ve seen Moreno taken down at times, but he has a strong ability to scramble and keep the fight standing. On the feet, I just think the speed and technique advantage is going to be too much for Taira.

The fight is going to come down to the takedowns and it’s going to come down to points. I think Moreno will score more on the feet at UFC 323 and ultimately, that’ll lead to him winning a competitive decision. I expect Taira to get a takedown or two, but ultimately, Moreno will score more and do more damage leading to his third straight win.

Prediction: Brandon Moreno by Decision