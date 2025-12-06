UFC 323 is the final PPV of the ESPN era and it goes down tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by two big time title fights. In the main event, we will see a rematch between bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili (21-4) and former champion Petr Yan (19-5).

In the co-main event, P4P great and current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (30-5) will taking on surging young contender Joshua Van (15-2). Follow below for the results from tonight’s fights.

UFC 323 Main Card Results

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili – Petr Yan

Flyweight Championship: Alexandre Pantoja – Joshua Van

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno – Tatsuro Taira

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo – Payton Talbott

Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz – Bogdan Guskov

Prelims Results

Lightweight: Grant Dawson – Manuel Torres

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney – Chris Duncan

Women’s Flyweight: Maycee Barber – Karine Silva

Lightweight: Fares Ziam – Nazim Sadykhov

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori – Brunno Ferreira

Lightweight: Jalin Turner def. Edson Barboza by TKO – Round 1

Light Heavyweight: Iwo Baraniewski def. Ibo Aslan by TKO – Round 1

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Antonio Trocoli by Submission (Standing Guillotine) – Round 1

Featherweight: Mairon Santos def. Muhammad Naimov by TKO – Round 3