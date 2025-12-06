UFC 323 is the final PPV of the ESPN era and it goes down tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by two big time title fights. In the main event, we will see a rematch between bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili (21-4) and former champion Petr Yan (19-5).
In the co-main event, P4P great and current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (30-5) will taking on surging young contender Joshua Van (15-2). Follow below for the results from tonight’s fights.
UFC 323 Main Card Results
Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili – Petr Yan
Flyweight Championship: Alexandre Pantoja – Joshua Van
Flyweight: Brandon Moreno – Tatsuro Taira
Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo – Payton Talbott
Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz – Bogdan Guskov
Prelims Results
Lightweight: Grant Dawson – Manuel Torres
Lightweight: Terrance McKinney – Chris Duncan
Women’s Flyweight: Maycee Barber – Karine Silva
Lightweight: Fares Ziam – Nazim Sadykhov
Middleweight: Marvin Vettori – Brunno Ferreira
Lightweight: Jalin Turner def. Edson Barboza by TKO – Round 1
Light Heavyweight: Iwo Baraniewski def. Ibo Aslan by TKO – Round 1
Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Antonio Trocoli by Submission (Standing Guillotine) – Round 1
Featherweight: Mairon Santos def. Muhammad Naimov by TKO – Round 3
More about: MMA