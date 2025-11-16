In the co-main event of UFC 322, the women’s flyweight title is on the line in a matchup between the two best female fighters on the planet. Flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) is defending her title against the former strawweight champ Zhang Weili (26-3) who vacated her title to get this shot.

Zhang Weili dominated Tatiana Suarez earlier this year in her final strawweight title defense that moved her to 10-2 inside the octagon. With nothing left to prove at 115, she moved up tonight to challenge the greatest flyweight of all time.

Valentina Shevchenko is 11-1-1 in the flyweight division and only her first fight in the division wasn’t a title fight. Shevchenko had seven successful title defense before dropping the title to Alexa Grasso. She avenged that loss and at UFC 322, she was looking to defend her title for the second time in her second reign.

UFC 322 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 322 flyweight title fight begins with a touch of the gloves. Weili takes the center very light on her feet while Shevchenko fires a leg kick. Big right hand lands down the middle for Weili. Massive body kick slams home for Shevchenko. Left hand now lands for Shevchenko.

Weili fires a body kick but she’s a bit out of range right now. Weili steps in but she eats a combination from Shevchenko. Weili gets a clinch and then she eats a massive knee to the body and Shevchenko gets her to the ground. Halfway through the opening round and it’s looking good early for the flyweight champion.

They are showing replays and it appears that the knee actually dropped Weili. Weili scrambles and they are back to striking. Long combination just misses from Weili and she eats a massive spinning back elbow from Shevchenko. That might’ve rocked Weili.

They clinch and Shevchenko gets her down. Immediate side control for Shevchenko. Weili trying to scramble but Shevchenko is doing a really good job of controlling her here. The round comes to a close and it’s 1-0 Shevchenko at UFC 322.

Round 2

Entering the second and Zhang Weili needs to get some respect from Shevchenko here. They touch gloves and here we go with the second round. Weili working her feints but she’s still struggling with range. She’s trying to land but she’s just a little too far away here.

Sharp 1-2 lands from Shevchenko. Another 1-2 from Shevchenko and they clinch. Body lock from Shevchenko and she slams Weili down to the ground. Big start to the second round for the champion. Side control now from Shevchenko and she lands a few really nice elbows.

Weili looks like she’s trying to find her escape but Shevchenko isn’t having any of it right now. Shevchenko trying for a crucifix here. She gets it for a second and lands a few really nice shots but Weili is able to get it back to side control. Weili is trying to bridge and scramble, but Shevchenko is doing a sensational job of controlling her.

Weili is able to get it back to half guard and now she gets it back to full guard. One minute left in a round that’s been completely controlled by Valentina Shevchenko. Big shots from Shevchenko here. The round comes to a close and it’s 2-0 Shevchenko at UFC 322.

Round 3

Entering the third and Zhang Weili desperately needs to get something going here. Big kick from Shevchenko starts the striking and she fires another one. Right hand from Weili lands and now she throws her own body kick. Body kick from Weili but the power difference is massive when comparing her kicks to the kicks of Shevchenko.

Beautiful counter right hand lands from Shevchenko and now another one. Spinning back kick from Shevchenko lands to the body. Valentina Shevchenko is putting on a clinic right now. Huge step in kick from Weili and now she clinches. She pushes Shevchenko against the fence and both exchange knees.

Sharp elbow on the break from Weili. Finally some good moments for her in the third. Step-in knee lands for Shevchenko and that hurt Weili. Shevchenko on the pressure now trying to close the distance. Nice 1-2 down the middle from Shevchenko. Massive right just misses for Weili.

Body lock from Shevchenko and she slams Weili to the ground. Short shots now from Shevchenko and Weili is looking completely discouraged on the bottom here. Shevchenko gets a little distance and she lands a few big shots. The round ends and it’s 3-0 Shevchenko at UFC 322.

Round 4

Entering the fourth and unless Shevchenko slows down, it’s starting to look really bad for Zhang Weili. Leg kick lands for Weili to start the fourth. Another kick from Weili but she eats a huge right hand from Shevchenko. Nasty body kick from Shevchenko and that hurt Weili bad.

Weili backs all the way up to the fence and Shevchenko is stalking her here. Shevchenko doesn’t try to go all out and it appears that Weili has recovered from that body shot. Another nasty body kick and Weili takes a deep breath. Shevchenko goes high with it now and just misses.

Thai clinch from Shevchenko and she lands two big knees and an elbow. Weili circles away trying to get some distance. Another nasty body shot from Shevchenko. Weili just has no answer for Shevchenko. Shevchenko stuns Weili with a right hand and she’s pushing forward.

Massive right straight now from Shevchenko and a body kick. Weili tries to answer with a 1-2 but it falls short. They clinch and Shevchenko slams Weili to the ground with one minute left in the round. Weili isn’t able to get back to her feet over the final minute and it’s 40-36 after four.

Round 5

Entering the final round at UFC 322 and Zhang Weili is going to need a miracle finish here. Final round begins and here we go. Combination from Shevchenko starts the striking. Weili is trying to close the distance and she fires a big combination. Shevchenko gets a body lock and pushes her against the fence.

Weili reverses the position and now Shevchenko reverses. Knee to the body from Shevchenko and they break. Big body kick from Shevchenko and Weili tries to push forward. They clinch again and Shevchenko lands a big knee. Weili tries to land an elbow but Shevchenko just slams her to the ground.

Shevchenko is just controlling Weili here and she’s landing short shots. There’s not a ton of action here and the referee is talking about standing them up. Shevchenko continues landing short shots here but nothing too damaging. Shoulder strikes now from Shevchenko. The fight comes to an end and it was just complete domination from Valentina Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko def. Zhang Weili by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)