Kicking off the PPV main card at UFC 322 is a really intriguing matchup in the lightweight division. Top contenders will battle it out to cement a spot in the top ten as 8th ranked Beneil Dariush (23-6-1) takes on 13th ranked Benoit Saint-Denis (15-3).

Beneil Dariush had a successful return over the summer where he defeated Renato Moicano. That win snapped a two-fight losing streak where he got finished in the first round twice. That said, Dariush didn’t look the best in his win over the summer and he missed weight ahead of this matchup against BSD.

Benoit Saint-Denis was one win away from a potential title shot last year. He fought Dustin Poirier and after a hot start, he got knocked out in the second round. After that, he completely fell flat in his next fight, but he’s bounced back incredibly well with two straight wins ahead of UFC 322.

UFC 322 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 322 main card opener kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Saint-Denis holds the center and Dariush fires a big leg kick. Another big leg kick from Dariush takes Saint-Denis off his feet. BSD gets up and they clinch. Clubbing overhand from Saint-Denis and down goes Dariush. He’s out cold and Benoit Saint-Denis makes a huge statement.

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Beneil Dariush by KO – Round 1