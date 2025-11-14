Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 322, we will see a big time welterweight matchup that could serve as a title eliminator. The division’s second ranked contender Sean Brady (18-1) will try to cement himself as the number one contender as he takes on the undefeated Michael Morales (18-0).

The last time we saw Sean Brady was back in March when he completely dominated and submitted former champion Leon Edwards. It was Brady’s third straight win after his lone career loss against former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Now, he’ll look to become the first man to defeat Michael Morales.

Morales made his octagon debut back in 2022 after earning a contract on The Contender Series. Since making his debut, he’s a perfect 6-0 with four finishes. He’s flourished at every step up in competition and he’s poised to be a real challenge to Sean Brady at UFC 322.

UFC 322 Prediction

Michael Morales is incredible when it comes to striking from range and using pressure. That said, we haven’t really seen him fight that much when he’s the one being pushed back and pressured. Yes, Morales is a national wrestling champion, but we haven’t really seen his wrestling in the UFC.

I really like Michael Morales and I think he’s going to be someone who will challenge for a world title one day, but I think it’s Sean Brady’s time. I think you’ll see Brady have a suffocating pace and his wrestling is going to overpower Morales tomorrow night.

I wouldn’t be insanely shocked if Morales wins this because it’ll just prove that he’s ready now, but I think he still needs a little more polishing. Brady will get takedowns and bully his way to a decision win and likely a title shot.

Prediction: Sean Brady by Decision