Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 322, we are going to see a true super fight in the main event for the welterweight title. Champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-2) is looking to defend his title for the first time as he takes on former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (27-1).

Starting with the challenger, Makhachev vacated the lightweight title to move up for this chance at becoming welterweight champion. Makhachev suffered his only career loss more than ten years ago and since then, he’s won 15 fights in a row including going a perfect 5-0 in lightweight title fights.

Jack Della Maddalena fell into some good fortune earlier this year. JDM was supposed to face Leon Edwards in March, but when Shavkat Rakhmonov couldn’t fight Belal Muhammad, Della Maddalena was given the title shot against Muhammad. Della Maddalena put on a career performance and won the UFC welterweight title which was his 18th win in a row overall after losing his first two MMA bouts.

UFC 322 Prediction

In Della Maddalena’s title fight against Muhammad, he did a great job of keeping the fight standing. That said, Belal Muhammad made a horrific mistake in not trying to pressure and use his wrestling right away. Muhammad tried to strike with JDM and that’s where the champion is at his best.

I don’t see Islam Makhachev making that same mistake. While Makhachev is very polished on the feet and he can certainly handle his own, I’m expecting a grappling heavy attack from the former lightweight champion at UFC 322. The big question is, can JDM stop the takedowns and if he gets taken down, can he defend himself.

Della Maddalena is a great grappler, but I think that you’ll see that there’s levels to this. This is going to be a tough fight for both men, but I think Islam Makhachev is going to get into a dominant position on the ground and once he’s there, he’ll find a submission before the final bell. Islam Makhachev will become the welterweight champion at UFC 322.

Prediction: Islam Makhachev by Submission