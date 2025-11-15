UFC 322 goes down tonight in New York City at Madison Square Garden and the event will be headlined by two super fights. In the main event, former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (27-1) is moving up to challenge welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-2).

In the co-main event, two of the greatest female fighters of all time square off as flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) defends her title against Zhang Weili (26-3) who vacated the strawweight title to fight Shevchenko. Below are the official results from tonight’s fights which start at 6:00 PM EST.

UFC 322 Results

Welterweight Championship: Jack Della Maddalena – Islam Makhachev

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko – Weili Zhang

Welterweight: Sean Brady – Michael Morales

Welterweight: Leon Edwards – Carlos Prates

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush – Benoit Saint-Denis

Prelims

Middleweight: Bo Nickal – Rodolfo Vieira

Middleweight: Roman Kopylov – Gregory Rodrigues

Women’s Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield – Tracy Cortez

Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker – Ethyn Ewing

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert – Kyle Daukaus

Featherweight: Chepe Mariscal – Pat Sabatini

Strawweight: Angela Hill – Fatima Kline

Middleweight: Baisangur Susurkaev – Eric McConico

Lightweight: Viacheslav Borshchev – Matheus Camilo