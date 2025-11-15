UFC 322 goes down tonight in New York City at Madison Square Garden and the event will be headlined by two super fights. In the main event, former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (27-1) is moving up to challenge welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-2).
In the co-main event, two of the greatest female fighters of all time square off as flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) defends her title against Zhang Weili (26-3) who vacated the strawweight title to fight Shevchenko. Below are the official results from tonight’s fights which start at 6:00 PM EST.
UFC 322 Results
Welterweight Championship: Jack Della Maddalena – Islam Makhachev
Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko – Weili Zhang
Welterweight: Sean Brady – Michael Morales
Welterweight: Leon Edwards – Carlos Prates
Lightweight: Beneil Dariush – Benoit Saint-Denis
Prelims
Middleweight: Bo Nickal – Rodolfo Vieira
Middleweight: Roman Kopylov – Gregory Rodrigues
Women’s Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield – Tracy Cortez
Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker – Ethyn Ewing
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert – Kyle Daukaus
Featherweight: Chepe Mariscal – Pat Sabatini
Strawweight: Angela Hill – Fatima Kline
Middleweight: Baisangur Susurkaev – Eric McConico
Lightweight: Viacheslav Borshchev – Matheus Camilo
More about: MMA