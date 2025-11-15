UFC 322 goes down tonight in New York City at Madison Square Garden and the event will be headlined by two super fights. In the main event, former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (27-1) is moving up to challenge welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-2).

In the co-main event, two of the greatest female fighters of all time square off as flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) defends her title against Zhang Weili (26-3) who vacated the strawweight title to fight Shevchenko. Below are the official results from tonight’s fights which start at 6:00 PM EST.

UFC 322 Results

Welterweight Championship: Jack Della MaddalenaIslam Makhachev

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina ShevchenkoWeili Zhang

Welterweight: Sean BradyMichael Morales

Welterweight: Leon EdwardsCarlos Prates

Lightweight: Beneil DariushBenoit Saint-Denis

Prelims

Middleweight: Bo NickalRodolfo Vieira

Middleweight: Roman KopylovGregory Rodrigues

Women’s Flyweight: Erin BlanchfieldTracy Cortez

Bantamweight: Malcolm WellmakerEthyn Ewing

Middleweight: Gerald MeerschaertKyle Daukaus

Featherweight: Chepe MariscalPat Sabatini

Strawweight: Angela HillFatima Kline

Middleweight: Baisangur SusurkaevEric McConico

Lightweight: Viacheslav BorshchevMatheus Camilo

