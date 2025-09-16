UFC 322 adds Bo Nickal – Rodolfo Vieira

UFC 322 goes down on November 15th at Madison Square Garden in New York. The promotion announced a few more fights that are going down on that card in November including the return of Bo Nickal (7-1).

Nickal will fight for the first time since suffering his first career loss as he takes on “The Black Belt Hunter” Rodolfo Vieira (11-3). Nickal had been calling for a spot on the MSG card and he’s getting his wish against Vieira.

Given Vieira’s skillset, this looks like an opportunity for Nickal to continue working on his standup and striking. Nickal joined the UFC after three professional fights where he ran through his competition. He won his first four fights taking gradual steps up in competition.

Back in May, he took on top contender Reinier De Ridder. This was a massive test and it was one that Nickal wasn’t ready for. RDR finished him in the second round after a brutal knee to the body.

A criticism of Nickal is that he’s gone away from his strength which is his wrestling. He’s one of the most credentialed wrestlers to ever grace the octagon, but when he fights, he seems to want to only strike. In this fight, don’t expect him to wrestle at all.

Vieira is one of the best grapplers and jiu jitsu practitioners in the middleweight division. He’s 6-3 in the UFC and he’s coming off a decision win against Tresean Gore last month. The win against Gore was his first career win where he didn’t win by submission.