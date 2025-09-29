UFC 322 adds Beneil Dariush – Benoit Saint-Denis

UFC 322 goes down at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16th and today we learned about a big time lightweight showcase that’s been added to the card. RMC Sport Combat was the first to report that top lightweight contenders Beneil Dariush (23-6-1) and Benoit Saint-Denis (15-3) will clash on the card.

BSD will be going for his third win and he’ll be looking to duplicate the success he saw the last time he fought at MSG. Saint-Denis knocked out Matt Frevola in November 2023 at MSG which set him up to face Dustin Poirier in early 2024.

Unfortunately for BSD, 2024 was a really bad year getting finished by both Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. This year, he’s bounced back strong with two wins both by submission. Now, he’ll be taking on a really tough challenge in Beneil Dariush at UFC 322.

Like BSD’s 2024, Dariush had a really rough 2023. After winning eight in a row including a win over Mateusz Gamrot, Dariush found himself in a title eliminator against Charles Oliveira. He was stopped by Oliveira and then returned later in the year where he was brutally knocked out by Arman Tsarukyan.

Dariush returned at UFC 317 back in June after not fighting in a year and a half. Dariush faced Renato Moicano and largely dominated the fight with his grappling over three rounds. He’ll be looking for his second straight big win in November.