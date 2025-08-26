UFC 322 adding Erin Blanchfield – Tracy Cortez 2

UFC 322 goes down on November 15th and today, we learned about a really fun women’s flyweight rematch that’ll go down on the card. MMA Junkie was the first to report this afternoon that top contenders Erin Blanchfield (13-2) and Tracy Cortez (12-2) will run it back in November.

The November card is typically scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York City. That said, a location for this card hasn’t been officially announced. As mentioned, this is a rematch from a fight that took place in 2019 with Cortez winning a split decision.

Following that win, Cortez would get a spot on The Contender Series before making her way to the UFC. She won her first five fights inside the octagon before falling to Rose Namajunas. She bounced back well with a win over Viviane Araujo back in June.

Following the loss to Cortez in 2019, Blanchfield would go on a winning streak of her own. After three wins in Invicta, she was signed by the UFC and she won her first six fights inside the octagon. That led her to a title eliminator with Manon Fiorot.

Blanchfield lost that fight and then returned last November where she faced Rose Namajunas. She got the win that night and then was booked to face Maycee Barber in a main event in May. The fight was cancelled just prior to walkouts after Barber was declared unfit to compete. Now, she’ll get back inside the cage against Tracy Cortez.