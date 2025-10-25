UFC 321 Results: Umar Nurmagomedov defeats a game Mario Bautista

On the main card of UFC 321, we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the bantamweight division. Former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1) will look to bounce back after suffering his first loss as he takes on surging contender Mario Bautista (16-2).

For Mario Bautista, this was his opportunity to really prove that he’s one of the best in the world. He entered the octagon today coming off eight straight wins and this was his first test against the very top of the bantamweight division. He was out to prove that he belonged in the title conversation.

However, he was facing a very steep task in facing Umar Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov was the biggest betting favorite on the main card today. His only career loss came against champion Merab Dvalishvili in his last fight and in that fight, Nurmagomedov looked sensational through two before fading and the champion winning the final three rounds.

UFC 321 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 321 bantamweight contest begins with a touch of the gloves. Both men are light on their feet and Nurmagomedov gets a quick takedown after a body kick from Bautista. Bautista gets back to his feet but he gets slammed back down by Nurmagomedov. Bautista attacks an ankle and it appears deep for a second.

Nurmagomedov keeps rolling with the position and he gets out of it. Now it’s full side control from Nurmagomedov. Bautista continuously trying to scramble but Nurmagomedov is rolling with him and staying on top. Halfway through the first round and Nurmagomedov is doing a great job of stopping all the scrambles from Bautista.

Side control now from Nurmagomedov and he lands a nasty elbow. Bautista scrambles against the fence but Nurmagomedov hops on the back and gets both hooks in. Body triangle now from Nurmagomedov with one minute left in the round. Nice shots from the back for Nurmagomedov and the round ends. 10-9 Nurmagomedov after one at UFC 321.

Round 2

Entering the second and Mario Bautista has to do whatever he can to keep this fight standing. Both men trade body kicks to start the second. Big knee from Bautista and that briefly drops Nurmagomedov. Bautista is trying to up the pressure and he defends the takedown attempt from Nurmagomedov.

Bautista is upping the pressure here and Nurmagomedov gets a body lock. Beautiful trip from Nurmagomedov and he gets Bautista back down. Half guard here from Nurmagomedov and he lands a couple of short shots. Bautista scrambles but he gives up his back and Nurmagomedov locks in the body triangle.

Bautista keeps moving back-and-forth and he’s able to break the legs and then scramble back to his feet. Takedown attempt from Bautista now and Nurmagomedov defends it with ease. Bautista goes back on the pressure and he’s immediately taken down by Nurmagomedov.

Side control now from Nurmagomedov and he’s landing some good shots here. Nurmagomedov goes back to half guard and then he moves right back to side control. Bautista scrambles and he gets back to his feet.

Big body kick from Nurmagomedov and now a left hand. Big combination and a head kick from Nurmagomedov. The round ends and despite getting dropped, you could argue that Nurmagomedov won the round.

Round 3

Entering the third at UFC 321 and Mario Bautista needs to fight like he’s down 2-0. Bautista is right back on the pressure to start the third and he throws a big kick. Clean counter lands from Nurmagomedov. Another big left from Nurmagomedov and now a head kick.

Body kick from Bautista. Both men trade kicks in the center. Combination now from Nurmagomedov and a stiff left hand. Big takedown from Nurmagomedov. Bautista keeps getting back up but he keeps getting dragged down by Nurmagomedov.

Three minutes left in the round and Nurmagomedov lands a big knee in the clinch. Bautista gets back to his feet and he separates. Big double leg from Nurmagomedov and he gets Bautista down. Bautista again, gets right back to his feet. Two minutes left and Bautista really needs to make something happen.

Takedown and straight into side control from Nurmagomedov. Bautista keeps trying to force scrambles but he just can’t break the control of Nurmagomedov. One minute left and Bautista needs a miracle here. He tries to break free but he gets dragged right back down.

Bautista breaks free and tries to land a big shot at the end but the bell sounds. Clear win for Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Mario Bautista by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)