UFC 321 Results: Tom Aspinall – Ciryl Gane ends in a No Contest after an accidental eye poke in the first round

In the main event of UFC 321, the heavyweight title is on the line. Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (15-3) will be making his first title defense since being named undisputed champion as he takes on former interim champion Ciryl Gane (13-2).

Tom Aspinall became the interim champion back in 2023 by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich. He then retained the interim title by stopping Curtis Blaydes in the summer of 2024. Since then, Jon Jones briefly retired and vacated the heavyweight title and Aspinall was named undisputed champion.

He’ll be making his first title defense against former interim champ Ciryl Gane. Gane lost to Jon Jones in March 2023 to fall to 0-2 in undisputed title fights. Since then, he’s won back-to-back fights to get back to the UFC heavyweight title. He was hoping to avoid being 0-3 in undisputed title fights.

UFC 321 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 321 main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Gane takes the center and he pushes forward. Body kick from Aspinall starts the striking and now Gane lands a kick of his own. Left hand over the top lands clean for Gane. Head kick from Aspinall just misses.

Aspinall throws a combination but Gane defends well. Shot to the body from Gane and now another. Takedown attempt from Aspinall and Gane defends with ease. Back to striking distance and Gane lands a jab. Combination from Aspinall. Gane very light on his feet and he lands a jab.

Stiff jab from Gane snaps the head back of Aspinall. Gane is very defensively sound here in the opening round. Spinning back kick from Aspinall. Gane looking very comfortable in there and Aspinall is stalking. Right straight from Aspinall lands. Long jab now lands from Gane.

Check right from Gane and a leg kick from Aspinall. Combination from Aspinall just misses the mark and then Gane lands a jab. Big leg kick from Gane. Jab to the body from Gane and then a snapping jab up top. Lead kick and another brutal jab from Gane. Two straight shots now from Aspinall.

Blood coming out of the nose from Aspinall and then he lands a big leg kick. Right hand now from Aspinall as he ups his pressure. Aspinall tries coming in but he’s cut off by Gane. Eye poke pauses the action. Tom Aspinall cannot continue and the fight ends in a No Contest.

Tom Aspinall – Ciryl Gane ends in No Contest – Round 1