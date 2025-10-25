UFC 321 Results: Azamat Murzakanov knocks out Aleksandar Rakic in the first round

Kicking off the PPV main card at UFC 321 is a really fun matchup in the light heavyweight division. Top contenders will battle it out as Aleksandar Rakic (14-5) looks to become the first man to defeat Azamat Murzakanov (15-0).

Rakic entered this bout having lost three in a row. However, all three of those losses came against former world champions. He was looking to prove that he’s still one of the best in the world today in Abu Dhabi.

Standing in his way was the unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov. Murzakanov enters the octagon today with a perfect professional record and he’s finished the majority of his professional fights. That said, Rakic was a big step up in competition. Both men had a lot to prove in this fight.

UFC 321 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 321 light heavyweight contest begins with a touch of the gloves. Rakic opens with a big leg kick and Murzakanov holds the center. Body kick now from Rakic. Another big kick from Rakic who is very active here in the opening minute. Murzakanov throws a looping left that falls short.

Huge body kick from Rakic slams home and then he fires another leg kick. Rakic is really getting out in front here in the opening 90 seconds. Rakic now mixes things up with a takedown attempt and pushes Murzakanov against the fence. Murzakanov staying composed while defending here.

Murzakanov pushes away and they’re back to striking. Nice shot to the body from Murzakanov and Rakic fires back a body kick. Single leg takedown attempt from Rakic and Murzakanov rolls to defend. After a scramble, they’re back to striking. Shot down the middle from Murzakanov and Rakic is out. Massive shot and a huge knockout win for Azamat Murzakanov.

Azamat Murzakanov def. Aleksandar Rakic by KO – Round 1