UFC 321 Results: Alexander Volkov wins a split decision over Jailton Almeida

On the main card of UFC 321, we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the heavyweight division. Top contenders will battle it out as Alexander Volkov (38-11) takes on grappling sensation and fellow top contender Jailton Almeida (22-3).

Jailton Almeida entered the octagon today as the betting favorite having scored back-to-back finishes in his last two fights coming off his first loss inside the octagon. Overall, Almeida made the walk today 9-1 in his ten fights inside the octagon.

Alexander Volkov honestly should’ve been fighting for the title tonight after being the victim of a really bad decision loss against Ciryl Gane in his last fight. That loss by Volkov snapped his four-fight win streak and today, he was out to prove a point against Almeida.

UFC 321 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 321 heavyweight contest begins with an immediate shot from Jailton Almeida and he gets Volkov down in less than ten seconds. Volkov on his back and he lands a couple of elbows to the back of the head which earns him a warning from Marc Goddard.

Almeida is slowing working to try and advance here as he’s in half guard. Volkov is just trying to hold on here and control position. It looks like Almeida is starting to look for an arm triangle but nothing seems urgent and Goddard is warning them about inactivity.

Almeida just controlling here but he’s having trouble advancing. Volkov trying to reverse the position and he gets the reversal. Volkov looking to separate and land shots but Almeida is holding on. Volkov gets a little separation and he lands big elbows. Almeida staying composed but he’s eating shots here.

One minute left and Alexander Volkov has stolen this round away. Big shots from Volkov and Almeida now appears like he just wants to survive the round. More big elbows from Volkov and the round ends. 1-0 Volkov at UFC 321.

Round 2

Entering the second and Almeida needs to regain momentum because that round was clearly in the bank for Volkov. Big right hand from Almeida and Volkov fires back. Almeida ducks under the strikes from Volkov and lands a takedown. Almeida is just holding Volkov here and he’s already getting warnings from the referee.

Scramble and Almeida gets to the back of Volkov. He gets one hook in and Volkov is trying to control his wrist. Halfway through the round and Almeida has a big opportunity here. Volkov rolls and gets things back to half guard. Immediately, Marc Goddard is warning Almeida because he’s not doing anything but holding.

Less than two minutes left and the fans are not loving this fight. Goddard stands them up and the crowd cheers. Almeida spears Volkov and takes him right back down with one minute left in the round. Almeida finally throws a couple of elbows. Volkov attacks a kimura but Almeida defends well. The round ends and this one is 19-19 after two.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 321 and whoever wins this round wins the fight. Volkov plots forward and he lands a jab to the body. Almeida with a quick takedown but Volkov gets back up and now he’s the one going for a takedown. Both men trade shots in tight but Volkov is getting the better of things.

Big knees to the body from Volkov. Big takedown attempt from Almeida and he gets Volkov down. That said, it’s Volkov who is going to work with shots off the back. Three and a half minutes left and Marc Goddard is already getting close to standing these guys up.

Volkov is the only one throwing shots right now and Almeida is just holding. Volkov tries attacking a triangle but Almeida powers through it. Volkov pushes Almeida away but Almeida goes right back on top and lands a shot. Short elbow to the body from Almeida.

90 seconds left and Almeida gets to the back of Volkov. Volkov tries to reverse the position but Almeida rolls with him. A frustrated Marc Goddard stands them up and Almeida takes him right back down. The fight ends and I guess I’ll score it for Almeida but I don’t feel great about this one at UFC 321.

Alexander Volkov def. Jailton Almedia by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)