UFC 321 Preview and Prediction: Aleksandar Rakic – Azamat Murzakanov

Kicking off the PPV main card tomorrow at UFC 321 is a really fun matchup in the light heavyweight division. Top contenders will battle it out as Aleksandar Rakic (14-5) looks to become the first man to defeat Azamat Murzakanov (15-0).

Starting out with Murzakanov, this is a big step up in competition for the undefeated Russian. So far, he’s a perfect 5-0 in the UFC with four knockouts, but his strength of schedule hasn’t been the toughest. In his last three fights he’s defeated Brendson Ribeiro, Alonzo Menifield, and Dustin Jacoby. None of those guys are Aleksandar Rakic.

Many seem to be down on Rakic considering he’s on a three-fight losing streak. That said, I think it’s very important to look closer at the three losses. One of those losses was due to injury against Jan Blachowicz in a fight that he was starting to take over.

Another loss was a TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka in a fight where he was in full control until Prochazka does what he does and stormed back. The last loss was a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev. Yes, he’s lost three in a row, but all three losses came against former UFC light heavyweight champions.

UFC 321 Prediction

A hot prediction for this fight will likely be Murzakanov by TKO. He’s undefeated and he’s an incredible finisher having won 11 of his 15 fights by TKO meanwhile Rakic hasn’t won a fight since 2021 against Thiago Santos. That said, I really like Aleksandar Rakic in this fight if he fights smart.

Rakic is the much more technical striker on the feet and he can really use his reach to his advantage. Murzakanov is a bit undersized for light heavyweight while Rakic is one of the bigger fighters at 205. We’ve seen Murzakanov struggle at times in fights and I don’t see him just going out there and finishing Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 321.

I think you’ll see Rakic put on a great performance that will remind fans that he’s one of the best in the world. In fact, if anyone gets a finish tomorrow, I’m going out on a limb and saying Rakic will find the finish in this one. If I’m wrong, I’ll gladly take the L, but give me Rakic by TKO at UFC 321 to become the first man to defeat Azamat Murzakanov.

Prediction: Aleksandar Rakic by TKO