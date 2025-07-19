UFC 321 adding Aleksandar Rakic – Azamat Murzakanov

UFC 321 goes down on October 25th in Abu Dhabi and the card is starting to fill out. Today, we learned about a big time light heavyweight matchup that promises to deliver. 7th ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic (14-5) is back as he takes on undefeated finisher Azamat Murzakanov (15-0). The bout was first reported by Vestnik MMA.

Starting with the 11th ranked Murzakanov, this is his first taste against top ten competition inside the octagon. The last time we saw him was last month at UFC 316 when he knocked out Brendson Ribeiro in the first round. That moved him to 5-0 inside the octagon with four knockouts. For Murzakanov, the story of his run so far has been inactivity so seeing him back in the octagon just a few months after his last fight is a breath of fresh air.

He’s going to have his hands full in October when he takes on Rakic. Rakic will be making the walk extremely motivated at UFC 321 as he looks to snap a three-fight losing streak. His last fight was last October when he lost a decision to the now champion, Magomed Ankalaev. Before that, he was stopped by Jiri Prochazka and that loss came after he was out for an extended period of time due to a knee injury. Overall, he’s 6-4 inside the octagon in ten fights.