UFC 320 Weigh-In Results

Tomorrow night, UFC 320 goes down in Las Vegas with a major double header of title fights. In the main event, the light heavyweight title is on the line in a rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

The co-main event will feature a bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen. Follow along below for results from this morning’s official weigh-in.

UFC 320 Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship: Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) – Alex Pereira (204.5)

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili (135) – Cory Sandhagen (134.5)

Light Heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka (206) – Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)

Featherweight: Josh Emmett (146) – Youssef Zalal (146)

Middleweight: Joe Pyfer (186) – Abus Magomedov (185.5)

Prelims

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier (186) – Tre’ston Vines (185)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) – Andre Muniz (185.5)

Bantamweight: Farid Basharat (136) – Chris Gutierrez (136)

*Catchweight: Daniel Santos (151) – Joo Sang Yoo (152.5)

**Women’s Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson (137.5) – Yana Santos (135)

Bantamweight: Patchy Mix (136) – Jakub Wiklacz (136)

Welterweight: Punahele Soriano (170.5) – Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5)

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) – Austin Vanderford (170.5)

Women’s Flyweight: Veronica Hardy (125.5) – Brogan Walker (124.5)

*Originally scheduled to be a featherweight matchup. Moved to a catchweight on the day of weigh-ins.

** Chiasson weighs in 1.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit. The fight will continue with Chiasson giving up 25% of her fight purse.