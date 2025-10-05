UFC 320 Results: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Cory Sandhagen to retain his bantamweight title

In the co-main event of UFC 320, the bantamweight title is on the line. One of the best P4P fighters in the world and current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) will look to defend his title against “The Sandman” Cory Sandhagen (18-5).

Dvalishvili was going for his third successful title defense tonight. After winning the belt from Sean O’Malley last year, Merab defended the title in January against Umar Nurmagomedov and then finished Sean O’Malley in their rematch in June.

Cory Sandhagen finally got his crack at undisputed UFC gold tonight. After going 4-1 in his last five fights including a finish over former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo, Sandhagen was given the opportunity to try and be the man to dethrone The Machine.

UFC 320 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 320 co-main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Sandhagen takes the center and he immediately opens with pressure. Low kick from the challenger and now it’s Dvalishvili who is fighting with forward pressure. Another nice low kick lands from Sandhagen.

Dvalishvili pushes forward with a big combination and Sandhagen lands a nice counter. Check left hook now from Sandhagen and he follows it with a big combination. Long jab from Sandhagen. Dvalishvili gets a brief body lock and then he lands a right off the break.

They get close and Dvalishvili lands a big combination. Body lock from Dvalishvili and he pushes the challenger against the fence with three minutes left in the round. Sandhagen is defending well here, but for now, he can’t shake the champion off him. Nice knees from Dvalishvili and he gets a takedown.

Sandhagen pops right back up and he’s able to separate. Long combination from Sandhagen lands and a check counter from Dvalishvili. Combination from Dvalishvili and Sandhagen lands a jab counter. They clinch and they break with Dvalishvili landing a nice left on the break.

Sandhagen goes for a knee but he eats a combination from Dvalishvili. Long combination from Sandhagen. The round ends and I have it 10-9 Sandhagen after the first at UFC 320.

Round 2

The second round begins and the challenger has to be feeling confident after the first round. Dvalishvili gets to a single and he goes for a trip but Sandhagen is doing very well with his takedown defense. Dvalishvili gets to the back of Sandhagen against the fence.

Dvalishvili slams him down but Sandhagen is right back up and he breaks away. Back to striking with three and a half minutes left. Blitz from Dvalishvili and he lands a big shot. Huge combination from Dvalishvili and Sandhagen is rocked badly. Dvalishvili is pouring it on and down goes Sandhagen.

Sandhagen is surviving but he’s beaten up now with half the round remaining. All the confidence that Sandhagen had at the beginning of the round is completely gone. Dvalishvili is beating him up in the second round and he’s just ragdolling him here. Another huge takedown from the champion after Sandhagen gets to his feet.

One minute left in the round and it’s all Dvalishvili here in the second. Good on Sandhagen to survive the round, but we could be looking at a 10-8 round here. Sandhagen gets back to his feet but Dvalishvili is just like a wet blanket right now. The round ends and with the damage and control, I give the champion a 10-8 second at UFC 320.

Round 3

Entering the third and despite losing the first, I have Dvalishvili up after two rounds with a 10-8 second. Sandhagen starts the third round with forward pressure. Dvalishvili is smiling at him here. Big left hook from Dvalishvili and he parlays that into a takedown attempt.

He pushes Sandhagen against the fence and he’s trying to take him down. Sandhagen is doing a good job of staying on his feet and he breaks free. Check hook counter lands from Dvalishvili. Shot to the body now from Sandhagen. Big right counter from Dvalishvili. Combination now from Dvalishvili and he finishes with a beautiful left hand.

Single leg from Dvalishvili and then he gets the body lock. He pushes Sandhagen against the fence but he can’t get him down. Combination on the break from the champion. Head kick attempt from Sandhagen. Big combination chained into a takedown attempt from Dvalishvili. He gets it but Sandhagen gets right back to his feet.

Very impressed with the takedown defense of Sandhagen. Sandhagen throwing combinations and Dvalishvili fires right back. Body lock from Dvalishvili and he gets another takedown. Sandhagen gets back to his feet but he can’t break the body lock. Another takedown near the end of the round and it’s a 10-9 round for Dvalishvili at UFC 320.

Round 4

Fourth round begins and Sandhagen takes the center. He fires a combination and Dvalishvili fires one right back. Both men trading leg kicks in the center. Nice leg kick from Sandhagen and that forces a brief stance switch from Dvalishvili. Nice 1-2 from Sandhagen and then Dvalishvili gets a takedown.

Sandhagen gets back to his feet but Dvalishvili has him pressed against the fence. Knees to the thighs from the champion. Knee up top and then a left hand on the break for Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili pressing forward here and he eats two jabs from Sandhagen. Nice shot to the body from Sandhagen.

Combination just misses from the champion. Nasty shot to the body from Sandhagen and then Dvalishvili lands one over the top. Big right hand from Sandhagen and now a left. Sandhagen is having a really solid fourth round and then Dvalishvili gets a body lock.

Sandhagen is able to get away without being taken down. Right counter lands from Sandhagen. Another big right counter lands from Sandhagen and he just misses a flying knee. Sandhagen lands again and he’s really taken some momentum back here in the fourth round. Dvalishvili gets a takedown and a near d’arce at the end but the round ends. 10-9 Sandhagen and I have it 38-37 at UFC 320.

Round 5

Here we go with the fifth and final round. Dvalishvili pressing forward and he lands a combination. Nice jab and counter from Sandhagen. The champion is really pressing here and he gets a body lock. Big takedown from Dvalishvili and he lands a few shots as Sandhagen gets back to his feet.

Dvalishvili backs away with four minutes left in the round. 1-2 from Sandhagen lands and now Dvalishvili fires back a counter. Nice right hand from Dvalishvili and then another big right. Huge counters from Dvalishvili and he chains them into a takedown attempt.

Big takedown from the champion and he’s attacking the neck of Sandhagen. Three minutes left and Sandhagen gets back to his feet. Spinning back kick to the body from Sandhagen. Big takedown attempt and Dvalishvili gets him down. Sandhagen rolls to scramble and he attacks a leg.

Dvalishvili backs away and they’re striking. Big knee to the body from Dvalishvili and Sandhagen lands a big right. Now a big right from Dvalishvili and Sandhagen lands a nasty shot to the body. Big takedown from Dvalishvili with 90 seconds left in the round.

This time Dvalishvili has him out in the middle of the octagon without the luxury of the fence. Sandhagen is doing whatever he can to break free but he can’t get the champion off him. Knee to the body from Dvalishvili. Sandhagen gets to his knees and he’s trying to scramble with 30 seconds left.

Sandhagen gets back to his feet and Dvalishvili takes him right back down. They break and both land big shots. The round comes to a close and I give the final round to Dvalishvili and I think he’ll retain his UFC bantamweight title.

Merab Dvalishvili def. Cory Sandhagen by Unanimous Decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)