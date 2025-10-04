UFC 320 Results: Joe Pyfer drops and submits Abus Magomedov

Kicking off the PPV main card at UFC 320 is a fun middleweight matchup with two guys knocking on the door of the middleweight rankings. Joe Pyfer (14-3) will be taking on Abus Magomedov (28-6-1).

Joe Pyfer made a lot of noise after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Pyfer won his first three fights all by stoppage and he looked like a real threat at 185. However, he was humbled by Jack Hermansson in his first main event last year. Since then, he’s bounced back well with wins over Marc-Andre Barriault and Kelvin Gastelum.

Abus Magomedov also entered the UFC with some hype, but he lost his second and third fights with the promotion to Sean Strickland and Caio Borralho. Obviously, those are not bad losses and since then, Magomedov has won three straight.

UFC 320 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 320 main card opener kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Magomedov holding the center with Pyfer light on his feet on the outside. Pyfer starting to plot forward and he times a takedown attempt. Magomedov defends well but Pyfer pushes him back against the fence.

Pyfer lifts for a takedown but a reversal and Magomedov ends up on top here with just over three minutes left in the round. Pyfer goes for a triangle but Magomedov defends well. Big shot from Magomedov and Pyfer scrambles. Magomedov hanging on the back here halfway through the round.

Magomedov slams Pyfer to the ground and that was a statement takedown. Side control here for Magomedov and he’s landing nice knees to the body. Pyfer tries to scramble and he gets back to the feet, but Magomedov is still holding onto him. Pyfer breaks the hold and now he goes back to the takedown attempt.

Magomedov breaks free and they’re back to striking with 30 seconds left. Body kick from Magomedov and now a straight left. Stiff jab from Magomedov and Pyfer lands a big right over the top. Round ends and it’s 1-0 Magomedov at UFC 320.

Round 2

Second round starts with immediate pressure from Pyfer. Big right from Pyfer and Magomedov is hurt. Another big right and down goes Magomedov. Magomedov grabs ahold of Pyfer and he’s trying to control posture. Pyfer lands a big shot and then attacks an arm triangle.

It’s deep but Magomedov fights out of it. Pyfer now gets the back of Magomedov. Pyfer attacking a rear naked choke here and Magomedov is trying to defend. It’s deep and Magomedov is forced to tap. Huge win for Joe Pyfer!

Joe Pyfer def. Abus Magomedov by Submission (Rear Naked Choke)