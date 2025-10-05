UFC 320 Results: Alex Pereira demolishes Magomed Ankalaev to regain the light heavyweight title

In the main event of UFC 320, we are going to see a highly anticipated rematch for the light heavyweight title. Arguably the biggest star in the sport, Alex Pereira (12-3), will look to regain the title from the man who took it from him, Magomed Ankalaev (21-1-1, 1 NC).

Alex Pereira looked like an unstoppable monster at light heavyweight going 5-0 in his first five fights. Included during that stretch was four knockout wins in title fights. However, his title reign ended in March when he lost to Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev finally got his second crack at UFC gold in March and this time, he got it done. After fighting to a draw with Jan Blachowicz in his first title fight, Ankalaev took care of business and won a decision over Pereira. Tonight, he was looking to show that it wasn’t a fluke.

UFC 320 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 320 main event begins with immediate pressure from Pereira and he fires a combination. Pereira is going right after the champion here but Ankalaev is able to avoid the biggest shots. Nice left counter from Ankalaev and an inside leg kick lands for Pereira.

Huge right hand from Poatan and Ankalaev is hurt badly. Ankalaev shoots for a desperate takedown and Pereira pushes him to his back. Massive elbows from Pereira and Ankalaev is just holding on. More big elbows and this one is over, Alex Pereira is once again the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Alex Pereira def. Magomed Ankalaev by TKO – Round 1