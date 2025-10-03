UFC 320 Preview and Prediction: Josh Emmett – Youssef Zalal

The second fight on the UFC 320 PPV main card tomorrow night is a really intriguing matchup in the featherweight division. Former interim title challenger Josh Emmett (19-5) is taking on surging contender Youssef Zalal (17-5-1).

Zalal is actually in his second run inside the octagon. After a run in LFA, Zalal made his way to the UFC and he went 3-3-1 in that first run. He faced solid competition, including Ilia Topuria, but after that stretch he was cut.

After three first round finishes on the regional scene, he was brought back and he’s looked incredible. Zalal has gone 4-0 with three finishes and in his last fight, he defeated Calvin Kattar back in February. Now, he’ll face arguably the biggest power puncher in the division.

With Ilia Topuria moving up to 155, Josh Emmett has probably regained the title of the most dangerous puncher in the featherweight division. The man has ungodly power in his hands, just ask Bryce Mitchell. From 2019 through 2022, Emmett went 5-0 to earn himself an interim UFC title shot.

He lost to Yair Rodriguez and since then, it’s been a struggle. The 40-year-old is just 1-3 in his last four with the lone win being that knockout of Bryce Mitchell. The three losses were to Rodriguez, Ilia Topuria, and Lerone Murphy.

UFC 320 Prediction

Zalal is the pretty big betting favorite tomorrow and I’m not sure I agree with the odds. On paper, these two are definitely heading in opposite directions ahead of their UFC 320 clash.

However, look above to see who exactly Emmett has lost to. It’s not like he’s losing to bad competition. He lost to the best P4P fighter in the world, a former interim champion, and the guy who is likely next for champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Emmett has a strong wrestling base and you saw him try to use that in his last fight against Lerone Murphy. We also know all about his power and with that, Zalal has to be extremely careful. For Zalal to win tomorrow, he needs this to be a boring points style fight.

Zalal needs to stay on the outside and use his range because if he fights too close, he’s running the risk of getting knocked out. I know the smart money seems to be with the range and technique of Zalal, but I can’t shake this feeling that something big from Emmett will land. I think Emmett proves doubters wrong tomorrow night and shows off why the world should still be afraid of his power.

Prediction: Josh Emmett by KO