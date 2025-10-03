UFC 320 Preview and Prediction: Joe Pyfer – Abus Magomedov

Kicking off the PPV main card tomorrow night at UFC 320 is a fun middleweight matchup with two guys knocking on the door of the middleweight rankings. Joe Pyfer (14-3) will be taking on Abus Magomedov (28-6-1).

Joe Pyfer found his way to the UFC via The Contender Series after he won by second round knockout in 2022. Pyfer would then go on to win his first three fights all by finish. He looked like a monster and then he ran into Jack Hermansson who stopped the hype train in Pyfer’s first main event.

After that first loss, Pyfer regrouped and knocked out Marc-Andre Barriault a few months later. Pyfer’s latest fight was back in June when he beat Kelvin Gastelum. Pyfer started strong in that fight but he really faded late. Fortunately for him, he did enough early to win the decision.

Now, he faces Abus Magomedov. The last time we saw Magomedov was at UFC Kansas City in April when he beat Michel Pereira. That win was his third win in a row.

Magomedov had decent hype when he joined the promotion, but all hype was halted by losses to Sean Strickland and Caio Borralho. That said, if he wins against Joe Pyfer tomorrow night, he should find his way back into the middleweight rankings.

UFC 320 Prediction

Both of these men tend to fade as the fight goes along. Abus Magomedov really slowed down in his fight in April and we’ve seen Pyfer fade in his fights as well. With that, I do expect to see a lot of action and urgency early on in this fight.

I just don’t think Magomedov is going to beat Pyfer and I struggle to see where he has an advantage. Pyfer is much faster and more explosive on the feet. The power difference is huge and I think that Pyfer also has the advantage on the ground.

Magomedov’s best chance is to lay back and hold his cardio for the second and third rounds at UFC 320. However, I don’t think the fight gets there and I expect that Joe Pyfer is going to win his third in a row tomorrow night.

Prediction: Joe Pyfer by TKO