UFC 320 Live Results

Tonight in Las Vegas, UFC 320 goes down with a major double header of title fights. In the main event, the light heavyweight title is on the line in a rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

The co-main event will feature a bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen. Follow along below for live results from tonight’s action in Las Vegas.

UFC 320 Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship: Magomed Ankalaev – Alex Pereira

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili – Cory Sandhagen

Light Heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka – Khalil Rountree Jr.

Featherweight: Josh Emmett – Youssef Zalal

Middleweight: Joe Pyfer – Abus Magomedov

Prelims

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier def. Tre’ston Vines by TKO – Round 1

Catchweight: Daniel Santos def. Joo Sang Yoo by TKO – Round 2

Bantamweight: Jakub Wiklacz def. Patchy Mix by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan def. Andre Muniz by TKO – Round 1

Welterweight: Punahele Soriano def. Nikolay Veretennikov by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s Bantamweight: Yana Santos def. Macy Chiasson by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Farid Basharat def. Chris Gutierrez by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj def. Austin Vanderford by Submission (Guillotine Choke) – Round 2

Women’s Flyweight: Veronica Hardy def. Brogan Walker by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)