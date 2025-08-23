UFC 320 adds Josh Emmett – Youssef Zalal

UFC 320 goes down in Las Vegas on October 4th and today we learned of a big time featherweight matchup that’ll go down on the main card. The promotion announced this morning during the Shanghai card that former interim title challenger Josh Emmett (19-5) will take on Youssef Zalal (17-5-1).

Starting out with Emmett, he will be looking to bounce back in this next fight. The last time we saw him was back in April when he lost a five-round decision to Lerone Murphy. Prior to that loss, Emmett had knocked out Bryce Mitchell. After earning an interim UFC title shot to start 2023, Emmett is just 1-3 in his last four.

On the opposite side of the cage in October will be the surging Youssef Zalal. This is Zalal’s second run with the UFC. Back in early 2020, he got his first shot and won his first three fights. However, he was ultimately released after going winless in four fights after that. He’s worked his way back to the octagon and overall he’s now won seven in a row.