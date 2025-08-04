UFC 320 adds Joe Pyfer – Abus Magomedov

UFC 320 goes down on October 4th in Las Vegas and it’s turning out to be a helluva card. Today, we learned about another big time matchup that’ll happen on the card. The promotion officially announced that Joe Pyfer (14-3) will look to break into the middleweight rankings as he takes on 14th ranked Abus Magomedov (28-6-1).

Starting with Magomedov, he entered the UFC back in 2022 with a decent amount of hype. He had only lost four times and started his octagon run with a knockout in just 19 seconds. He returned the following year and unfortunately for him, he lost two in a row to Sean Strickland and Caio Borralho. He took a step back in competition and he’s gone 3-0 over his last three fights to get back in the rankings.

Now, he’ll have to defend that spot against Joe Pyfer. Pyfer entered the UFC with a ton of hype after earning a contract on The Contender Series. He finished his first three opponents and then he got a main event against Jack Hermansson. The hype died down a bit in that fight when he lost a decision to Hermansson. He’s since bounced back strongly with wins over Marc-Andre Barriault and Kelvin Gastelum.