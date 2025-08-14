UFC 320 adding Patchy Mix – Jakub Wiklacz

UFC 320 goes down on October 4th and it’s turning out to be a banger of a card. Two title fights headline the card, but the promotion announced today a really fun bantamweight matchup between two former world champions in other organizations.

Former Bellator champ Patchy Mix (20-2) will try to get back on track after a rocky debut as he takes on former KSW world champion Jakub Wiklacz (16-3-2) who will be making his UFC debut.

Starting with Patchy Mix, he was looked at by many as one of the very best bantamweights in the world. With that, there was a ton of hype surrounding his UFC debut earlier this year when he took on Mario Bautista.

Unfortunately for Mix, he had one of the worst octagon debuts in recent memory. He looked awful in that fight and lost a lopsided decision to Bautista. Now, he’s out to prove why many did consider him to be one of the very best.

That said, it’s not going to be easy against Wiklacz. While many might not know the name, let me assure you, he’s not going to be an easy fight for Mix. Wiklacz is 12-1-1 in his last 14 fights including winning his last two.

Like Mix, Wiklacz is tremendous on the ground winning 10 of his 16 fights by submission. This is such an intriguing matchup and whoever wins will find themselves in a good position to challenge someone in the top ten next.