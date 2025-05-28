UFC 319 adds Kai Asakura – Tim Elliot

UFC 319 goes down in Chicago on August 16th and we just learned of a banger of a flyweight matchup that’s been added to the card. A pair of former flyweight title challengers will battle it out as Kai Asakura (21-5) returns to take on Tim Elliot (20-13-1). Krazy Kev MMA was the first to report the news of the fight.

With Asakura only having one fight inside the octagon, he’s currently ranked 15th while Elliot is ranked 11th in the division. Starting with Elliot, we haven’t seen the former title challenger since December 2023 when he submitted Sumudaerji in the first round with an arm triangle. Prior to that, he had lost to Muhammad Mokaev. Overall, he’s 5-2 in his last seven fights.

Kai Asakura made his UFC debut back in December when he went right into a title fight against Alexandre Pantoja. The former RIZIN champion made the walk having gone 5-1 in his last six leading up to that title fight. He was outmatched in the title fight and was submitted by the champion in the second round. Now, he’ll look to get back on track and he’ll be looking to get his first win in the UFC.