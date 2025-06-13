UFC 319 adds Jared Cannonier – Michael “Venom” Page

UFC 319 goes down in Chicago on August 16th and we just learned about a banger of a matchup in the middleweight division that’s been added to the card. The promotion announced today that “The Killa Gorilla” Jared Cannonier (18-8) will be taking on Michael “Venom” Page (23-3).

MVP is ranked 15th at welterweight but this appears to be a sign that he plans on staying at 185, at least for now. Page last fought in February when he took on Shara Magomedov at 185. That middleweight bout came after two welterweight fights to start his UFC career against Kevin Holland and Ian Machado Garry. MVP defeated Magomedov handing him his first loss and now he’s taking a middleweight matchup against a former title challenger.

Jared Cannonier got a massive win his last time out. The 41-year-old contender took on Gregory Rodrigues in a main event inside The APEX and after a really rough start, he stopped Rodrigues in the fourth round. That snapped a two-fight losing streak for Cannonier. This fight is big for both men as Cannonier looks to continue his momentum while MVP will look to establish himself in the top 10 at 185.