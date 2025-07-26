UFC 319 adds Aaron Pico – Lerone Murphy as co-main event

UFC 319 has been needing a legit co-main event and today, we learned what that co-main event would be. At UFC Abu Dhabi this afternoon, it was announced that Aaron Pico (13-4) would be making his highly anticipated octagon debut in the co-main event of the next PPV against the undefeated Lerone Murphy (16-0-1).

Pico was originally supposed to make his octagon debut today in Abu Dhabi against Movsar Evloev, but Evloev pulled out of the fight due to injury. The promotion was hoping to rebook the fight, but it appears that Evloev will not be ready for Chicago in a few weeks.

Pico was a must-sign for the UFC when he hit the open market earlier this year. Pico was one of the most hyped prospects in history, but he got off to a pretty rough start in his professional career. After starting just 4-3 in his first seven fights, Pico has gone 9-1 since with the lone loss being by injury.

He’ll have a big test in front of him in the form of Lerone Murphy. Murphy is coming off a main event win against former interim title challenger Josh Emmett. That win was his eighth straight inside the UFC after his first fight went to a draw. Whoever wins this one will be in prime title contention at 145.