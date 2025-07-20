UFC 318 Results: Paulo Costa puts on a clinic against Roman Kopylov

In the co-main event of UFC 318, we are going to see a fun middleweight matchup between two ranked contenders. Former title challenger and 13th ranked Paulo Costa (14-4) is back as he takes on a dangerous striker in 14th ranked Roman Kopylov (14-3).

Paulo Costa is really searching to find his old self entering the octagon tonight. After being a destroyer and working his way to a title shot in 2020, Costa is just 1-4 in his last five fights. Tonight’s fight was really going to say a lot about where he is in his career and what he has left.

Roman Kopylov was looking to make a statement tonight on the biggest stage he’s ever fought on. After a really rough start to his UFC career, Kopylov entered the octagon 6-1 in his last seven fights with five knockouts.

UFC 318 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 318 co-main event begins with Costa running across the cage at Kopylov. Kopylov throws a big shot to get some distance. Big leg kick from Costa starts his striking. Big left straight from Kopylov and Costa answers with a right. Kopylov steps in and he eats a right from Costa. Big body kick now from Costa.

Check left from Costa and Kopylov lands one of his own. Body kick now from Kopylov. Leg kick from Kopylov and Costa throws another body kick. Long jab now from Costa. Costa lands a leg kick and Kopylov lands a right straight. Big calf kick from Costa and then he just misses a huge right hand.

Check left now from Costa and a leg kick. Long combination from Kopylov and that was his best moment of the fight. Costa fires a combination back and waves him on. Huge inside leg kick from Costa. Jab to the body from Kopylov and a head kick from Costa. Body kick from Kopylov slams home and now a low kick from Costa. Two shots to the body from Costa. Costa rocks Kopylov badly as he comes in and Kopylov dives on a single leg.

Costa breaks free and now he’s stalking Kopylov. Big body kick from Costa and now a hook to the body. The round ends and it’s a huge first round for Paulo Costa at UFC 318.

Round 2

Entering the second and Kopylov is going to need to get some respect from Costa here. Costa looks focused and he immediately takes the center. Big leg kick from Costa. Massive body kick and now another from Costa. Check left hook from Paulo Costa and The Eraser is looking fantastic tonight.

Kopylov is biting on the feints from Costa bad right now. Big body kick from Costa and Kopylov is looking a little lost here. Combination from Kopylov and that was a good sequence. Costa lands a couple of big shots back and now they are trading. Costa pressing forward and he lands another big body kick.

Right hand now from Paulo Costa. Combination from Costa and Kopylov circles away. Nasty shots to the body from Costa. Massive right hand from Costa buckles Kopylov and now a body kick. Paulo Costa is putting a beating on Roman Kopylov right now. Knee to the body from Costa and Kopylov circles away. Another body kick and a right from Costa.

Head kick from Costa. Kopylov fires back but Costa is just walking through the shots. Sharp right hand from Kopylov and that got Costa’s attention. Body kick now from Kopylov as Costa slows his pace. Combination from Costa and now a body kick. Left hand lands for Kopylov and Costa lands a leg kick. Body kick from Costa and now a right. Lead uppercut from Costa and the round ends. 20-18 Costa on my card.

Round 3

Entering the final round and Kopylov needs a finish at UFC 318. Costa takes the center and he fires first with a leg kick. Left straight to the body from Kopylov starts his striking. Long jab from Kopylov and that landed nicely. Kopylov is heavy on the pressure here and Costa throws a leg kick. Long jab now from Costa but Kopylov isn’t letting him breathe here.

Costa is landing nice shots not allowing Kopylov to go. Kopylov throws a left and Costa fires back a right. Left now from Kopylov and Costa circles away. Body kick and a jab now from Kopylov. Big left straight from Kopylov and Costa is really starting to slow down here. Right hand lands for Costa and now a body kick. Left hand from Kopylov and a right from Costa.

Halfway through the right and Kopylov lands a big shot. That stings Costa and now Kopylov goes back on the pressure. Costa fires back a right but Kopylov isn’t giving him any space. Kopylov is doing exactly what he needs to do here. Kick from Kopylov and Costa fires a right hand. Left now from Kopylov and Costa lands a body kick.

Left to the body from Kopylov. Leg kick from Costa and a jab from Kopylov. Combination against the fence for Kopylov and Costa fires back. Left straight from Kopylov and now a combination from Costa. Big shot to the body from Costa. Double leg from Costa but Kopylov defends well. Final minute and Costa lands a body kick.

Combination from Kopylov and he backs up Costa. Costa landing more against the fence here than Kopylov. Body kick from Costa and now he wobbles Kopylov with a right. Another right from Costa and that hurt Kopylov. Combination from Costa and the fight ends. However you score that final fight, Paulo Costa is getting the win at UFC 318.

Paulo Costa def. Roman Kopylov by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)