UFC 318 Results: Max Holloway retains the BMF belt in a war against Dustin Poirier

In the main event of UFC 318, we are going to see a legend make the walk for the final time in front of his home crowd. “The Diamond” Dustin Poirier (30-9) will fight for the final time as he takes on a familiar foe in former featherweight champion and current BMF title holder Max “Blessed” Holloway (26-8).

Max Holloway is officially a lightweight and he was looking for his second straight win at 155 and his second straight win in BMF title fights. At UFC 300 last April, Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje to win the title before dropping back to 145 for one final title fight. Now, he’s focused as a lightweight and he was looking to play spoiler tonight.

Dustin Poirier was looking to go out tonight on the ultimate high note. He had defeated Max Holloway in the first two fights and he was looking to move to 3-0 in the series and walk out of New Orleans in his final UFC fight as the BMF champion.

UFC 318 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 318 main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Poirier takes the center and here we go. Holloway popping out the jab early on but he’s just feinting it here. Big left from Poirier just misses the chin of Holloway. Holloway fires a couple of rights that are blocked by Poirier. Poirier upping the pressure here a little and Holloway throws another right.

Lead right hook from Poirier. Big inside leg kick from Poirier and Holloway fires a head kick. Long jab from Poirier and Holloway fires a body kick. Right hand from Holloway floors Poirier. Poirier back up and he’s dropped again by Holloway. Holloway doesn’t empty the tank there and he backs away as Poirier stands back up.

Poirier fires a combination and he seems to have recovered there. Long jab from Holloway and now a spinning back kick. Left down the middle by Poirier. Sharp 1-2 from Holloway and now another spinning back kick. Poirier is busted up a bit under his left eye and Holloway wings another right.

Left uppercut from Holloway. Beautiful combination from Holloway and Poirier tries to fire one back. Body kick now from Holloway. Combination from Poirier with one minute left in the opening round. Leg kick from Poirier. Combination now from Holloway finished with a head kick. Body kick from Poirier lands clean. Holloway lands a body kick of his own and the round ends. 10-9 Holloway at UFC 318.

Round 2

Entering the second and Poirier needs to get some respect from Holloway here. He opens the second round with a lot of pressure and Holloway circles away. Shot to the body and a combination behind it from Holloway. Body kick from Holloway and Poirier fires a left hand. Very nice combination from Holloway and Poirier lands a nice counter left.

Poirier upping his pressure again as he lands another left. Body kick from Holloway and Poirier fires a leg kick. Right and a big knee from Poirier. Poirier trying to go downhill here but Holloway fires back to get some distance. Holloway circles on the outside and he throws another combination. Nice right straight lands for Holloway and Poirier lands a jab.

Both men just miss huge shots. Jab from Poirier lands and Holloway circles. Combination from Holloway hurts Poirier badly. Holloway with a vicious combination and Poirier is hurt badly. Holloway is all over him here and Poirier dives for a takedown. Holloway gets to the back and he’s firing big shots. Poirier forces a scramble but he stays on his back.

Holloway settles into half guard and he’s taking a second here in the dominant position. Holloway lets Poirier up after a scramble. Huge combination now from Poirier with 45 seconds left in the round. The crowd goes crazy with that combination and now a knee from Poirier. Big shot to the body from Poirier and Holloway gets dropped by Poirier. Poirier goes for the guillotine and the round ends. I still give the round to Holloway but Poirier just made a statement.

Round 3

Entering the third at UFC 318 and Poirier has all the momentum. Jab from Holloway starts the striking. Body kick now from Holloway and Poirier fires one back. Both men are being really cautious here. Poirier fires a double jab and Holloway lands a nice check left hook. Both men throw huge rights that just miss.

Nice jab from Holloway. Poirier fires a combination and the pace slows with three and a half minutes left in the round. Holloway gets backed to the fence and he circles with a body kick. Poirier is closing the distance and he lands a clean jab. Leg kick from Holloway and a straight left from Poirier. Spinning back kick from Holloway.

Big body kick from Holloway and now a right over the top. Both men trade big shots in the center. Poirier right back on the pressure and he lands a left straight. Huge 1-2 from Holloway and now Poirier lands a clean counter. Another strong 1-2 from Holloway. Big jab from Poirier and now another. Huge blitz from Holloway and he lands a massive combination. Another big right from Holloway.

Spinning back kick from Holloway. Poirier plotting forward with one minute left in the round. Holloway pushes forward with another right. Combination from Holloway and another. Big left from Poirier and the round ends. 30-27 Max Holloway on my card.

Round 4

Entering the championship rounds at UFC 318 and Poirier opens with a combination. Nice jab now from Poirier as Holloway circles. Big shot to the body from Holloway. Poirier plotting forward and Holloway is circling. Blitz and a right hand from Holloway. Poirier eats it well and throws a power jab.

Long combination now from Holloway. Lead left from Poirier and then he snaps Holloway’s head back with a straight. He’s trying to cut Holloway off but then he eats a left. Three minutes left and both men trade big shots. Poirier picking up his pace and he’s trying to go downhill again. Big shots from Poirier and Holloway fires back.

Nice jab from Holloway and then Poirier fires one back. Combination now from Holloway. Big jab from Poirier and Holloway circles away. Long combination now from Holloway and Poirier fires one back. Stinging jab from Poirier and Holloway fires back. Big shot to the body from Holloway and then a 1-2. Body kick from Holloway and Poirier pops him with a jab. Big combination from Holloway and now a big left from Poirier. 1-2 from Holloway.

Clean check left from Holloway as Poirier enters. Combination now from Holloway. Combination again from Holloway. Both men trade combinations and Holloway is wobbled by a big left from Poirier. Right to the body from Holloway. 1-2 from Holloway. Spinning back kick from Holloway and Poirier lands a left. I give the round to Poirier.

Round 5

Entering the final round and this is what the UFC wanted with this BMF title fight. Jab from Poirier and Holloway fires a combination. Lead knee from Poirier and Holloway lands a combination. Left hand from Poirier is blocked and Holloway lands a combination.

Big jab from Holloway and Poirier acknowledges it. Combination now from Holloway and Poirier fires one back. Big right over the top from Poirier and now a double jab. Combination from Holloway and he lands nicely to the body. Big right lands clean for Poirier. Poirier trying to go downhill again and Holloway circles.

Big jab from Poirier and Holloway lands a big shot to the body. Big kick from Holloway and we are halfway through the final round. Body shot from Holloway and now a 1-2. Combination from Holloway and a big left from Poirier. Kick from Holloway.

Big jabs from both and then Holloway lands a big right counter. Right from Poirier now. Lefts from both men land. Body kick from Holloway and two massive right hands hurt Poirier. Poirier fires back a left of his own that gets some respect. What a fight we are seeing. Holloway rips to the body and then a combination. Massive combination from Holloway.

Check left and a right hand from Holloway. Combination now from Poirier and here we go. Big knee from Poirier and Holloway points to the center. Holloway throws a vicious combination and Poirier is forced to clinch. The fight ends and Max Holloway should walk out of UFC 318 with the BMF belt.

Max Holloway def. Dustin Poirier by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)