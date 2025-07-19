UFC 318 Live Results

July 19, 2025

UFC 318 goes down in New Orleans, Louisiana tonight and in the main event, a legend will make the walk for the final time. The BMF title is on the line as Max Holloway (26-8) will look to retain his BMF belt and play the ultimate spoiler as he takes on “The Diamond” Dustin Poirier (30-9) in Poirier’s final fight. Follow along below for live results throughout the evening.

UFC 318 PPV Main Card

Max HollowayDustin Poirier

Paulo CostaRoman Kopylov

Kevin HollandDaniel Rodriguez

Dan IgePatricio Pitbull

Michael JohnsonDaniel Zellhuber

Prelims

Kyler PhillipsVinicius Oliveira

Marvin VettoriBrendan Allen

Francisco PradoNikolay Veretennikov

Ateba Gautier def. Robert Valentin by TKO – Round 1

Islam Dulatov def. Adam Fugitt by KO – Round 1

Jimmy Crute def. Marcin Prachnio by Submission – Round 1

Ryan Spann def. Lukasz Brzeski by Submission – Round 1

Brunno Ferreira def. Jackson McVey by Submission – Round 1

Carli Judice def. Nicolle Caliari by TKO – Round 3

Mentioned in this article:

More about:
0What do you think?Post a comment.