UFC 318 Live Results

UFC 318 goes down in New Orleans, Louisiana tonight and in the main event, a legend will make the walk for the final time. The BMF title is on the line as Max Holloway (26-8) will look to retain his BMF belt and play the ultimate spoiler as he takes on “The Diamond” Dustin Poirier (30-9) in Poirier’s final fight. Follow along below for live results throughout the evening.
UFC 318 PPV Main Card
Kevin Holland – Daniel Rodriguez
Michael Johnson – Daniel Zellhuber
Prelims
Kyler Phillips – Vinicius Oliveira
Marvin Vettori – Brendan Allen
Francisco Prado – Nikolay Veretennikov
Ateba Gautier def. Robert Valentin by TKO – Round 1
Islam Dulatov def. Adam Fugitt by KO – Round 1
Jimmy Crute def. Marcin Prachnio by Submission – Round 1
Ryan Spann def. Lukasz Brzeski by Submission – Round 1
Brunno Ferreira def. Jackson McVey by Submission – Round 1
Carli Judice def. Nicolle Caliari by TKO – Round 3