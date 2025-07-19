UFC 318 Live Results

UFC 318 goes down in New Orleans, Louisiana tonight and in the main event, a legend will make the walk for the final time. The BMF title is on the line as Max Holloway (26-8) will look to retain his BMF belt and play the ultimate spoiler as he takes on “The Diamond” Dustin Poirier (30-9) in Poirier’s final fight. Follow along below for live results throughout the evening.

UFC 318 PPV Main Card

Max Holloway – Dustin Poirier

Paulo Costa – Roman Kopylov

Kevin Holland – Daniel Rodriguez

Dan Ige – Patricio Pitbull

Michael Johnson – Daniel Zellhuber

Prelims

Kyler Phillips – Vinicius Oliveira

Marvin Vettori – Brendan Allen

Francisco Prado – Nikolay Veretennikov

Ateba Gautier def. Robert Valentin by TKO – Round 1

Islam Dulatov def. Adam Fugitt by KO – Round 1

Jimmy Crute def. Marcin Prachnio by Submission – Round 1

Ryan Spann def. Lukasz Brzeski by Submission – Round 1

Brunno Ferreira def. Jackson McVey by Submission – Round 1

Carli Judice def. Nicolle Caliari by TKO – Round 3