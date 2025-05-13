UFC 317 will be headlined by Ilia Topuria – Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White took to social media tonight and dropped a ton of fight news including the news we’ve all been waiting for. White announced that the main event for International Fight Week will be former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (16-0) taking on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (35-10) for the vacant lightweight title.

White announced that current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will be vacating the lightweight title in order to move up and challenge new welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. A date and time for the Islam – JDM fight has not been announced.

We’ve all anticipated that Topuria would be getting the next lightweight title shot, we just didn’t know who he’d be facing. Topuria went 8-0 at 145 and has two back-to-back career performances in title fights. In his last two fights, Topuria has knocked out both Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Now, he’ll get to challenge for lightweight gold.

Standing in his way is former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. From 2018 until October 2022, Charles Oliveira went 11-0 on his way to becoming lightweight champion. He finished the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler. He was dethroned by Islam Makhachev and has since been trying to get back to the lightweight title. On June 28th, he’ll have his chance to regain the UFC lightweight title.