UFC 317 Results: Alexandre Pantoja dominates and submits Kai Kara-France to retain the flyweight title

In the co-main event of UFC 317, the flyweight title is on the line. Champion Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) will look to keep his incredibly impressive streak going and defend his title for the fourth time as he takes on top contender and knockout artist Kai Kara-France (25-11).

Alexandre Pantoja has been on an incredible run over the past few years. Since the calendar turned over to 2021, Pantoja won three fights in a row leading up to his title win over Brandon Moreno and now he’s defended the title three times. Kai Kara-France earned this shot at UFC 317 coming off a huge knockout win over former title challenger Steve Erceg.

UFC 317 Recap

Round 1

The UFC flyweight title fight begins with a touch of the gloves. Big body kick from the champion starts the striking. Lots of pressure here to start from Pantoja. Kara-France tries to throw power back at him and a beautiful level change from Pantoja. Pantoja gets the takedown and he’s immediately on the back of Kara-France with a body triangle.

Four minutes left in the round and it’s all about survival for Kara-France here. Big shots from the back from Pantoja. Pantoja staying patient here just looking for an opening. Chess match here on the ground with Kara-France just doing what he can to avoid getting submitted by the champion here.

Kara-France forces a scramble but Pantoja sinks in a deep arm triangle. Kara-France does what he can to escape but it leads to Pantoja getting the full mount. Back to half guard now for Pantoja with 90 seconds left in the round. All Alexandre Pantoja here in the opening round.

Shoulder strikes from Pantoja. Heavy top pressure here from Pantoja and it looks like Kara-France is just looking to hold on until he hears the bell. Nasty shoulder strike and a short elbow from Pantoja. The round ends and it’s a dominant opening round at UFC 317 for Pantoja.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Kara-France has to do something to earn some respect after getting completely dominated in the opening round. Round two begins with another touch of the gloves. Big right hand from Pantoja. Nasty combination from Pantoja finishing with a body kick.

Pantoja closing the distance behind his jab here. Body kick and a right hand now from Pantoja. Kara-France looking a little hesitant here. Nasty combination finished with two brutal leg kicks from Pantoja. Pantoja runs forward with a combination, nasty leg kick and he chains it into a big takedown. Total domination from the champion here.

Kara-France trying to work his way back to his feet but Pantoja gets his back. Kara-France is up and he’s doing everything he can to avoid getting taken back down. Kara-France breaks free and now he’s throwing a lot of shots back at the champion. Combination from Pantoja. Kara-France works his way inside but he eats a few shots from Pantoja.

Head kick from Pantoja and Kara-France gets a body lock. Now he’s going for a takedown but Pantoja reverses the position. Kara-France breaks free and they are back to striking. Long jab from Kara-France and a knee from Pantoja. Huge step-in knee from Pantoja and now a left. The round ends and it’s 20-18 at UFC 317 for the champion.

Round 3

Entering the third and Pantoja did seem like he was tiring a bit there in the second so maybe Kara-France can get something going here. Pantoja pushes forward with a lot of pressure to start the round. Big shots from Pantoja and Kara-France throws heat back. Takedown attempt from Pantoja and he gets Kara-France down.

Pantoja gets the back and he locks in the body triangle again with four minutes to work. Horrible scenario here for Kara-France. Kara-France trying to defend but Pantoja sneaks the arm under the chin. He locks in the choke and Kara-France is doing everything he can to fight out of it. Kara-France taps and Alexandre Pantoja retains his title at UFC 317.

Alexandre Pantoja def. Kai Kara-France by Submission – Round 3