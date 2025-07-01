UFC 317 restored confidence in Payton Talbott

Kicking off the main card of UFC 317 this past weekend was a big matchup in the bantamweight division. Top prospects went head-to-head as Payton Talbott (10-1) looked to get back on track against Felipe Lima (14-2).

Talbott looked like he was going to be the next big bantamweight star for the UFC. After getting a contract on The Contender Series, he started out 3-0 with three finishes inside the octagon. Back in January, he was a massive betting favorite against Raoni Barcelos and he was humbled in a big way. Barcelos dominated much of the fight with his grappling.

I was not a huge fan of this matchup against Lima on Saturday because of Lima’s ability to mix in everything from striking to grappling. I didn’t think that five months was enough time for Talbott to improve in the way that he needed to. Boy, was I wrong.

Talbott looked great in terms of his defensive grappling at UFC 317. While he also had success on the feet, in the striking is where Lima actually had his most success. However, Lima seemed fixated on taking things to the ground and Talbott just wouldn’t let him do it. After three rounds, Talbott got his hand raised with a unanimous decision.

What’s next after UFC 317?

This was really a make or break fight for Payton Talbott. Of course, his career wouldn’t have been over with a loss. However, all the luster of his potential would’ve faded with a second straight loss. Instead, he showed drastic improvement and really showed that he can be a top contender at 135 pounds.

So, what does the UFC do with him next? Talbott said he wanted a fight with Adrian Yanez and I think that’s an appropriate step up in competition. Perhaps even someone like a Jonathan Martinez who was ranked but has now lost two in a row. Either one of those matchups would be a great next fight for Talbott as he tries to inch closer to the rankings.

If you want the biggest name while showcasing him, perhaps you could book him against former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt. Of course, Garbrandt’s name doesn’t mean as much as it used to, but it’s a solid resume building win over a former champion.